Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva dreaming of Real Madrid move

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Could Silva leave Man City for Real?

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave the club in the summer, with Calciomercato claiming that the midfielder is “dreaming” of a move to Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old’s deal at the Etihad expires in 2025, with claims that the Portugal international wanted to leave the club last summer in search of different experiences.

Speaking on the situation back in December, Pep Guardiola said: “He [Bernardo Silva] wants to experience other countries, other leagues, other challenges for himself. It is normal, understandable. It didn’t happen, thank god. We can enjoy him longer.”

One side linked with a move last year was Atletico Madrid, but while that move didn’t happen, another Madrid club may beckon as the report adds that Silva has always wanted to play for Los Blancos.

Real are on the brink of a potential midfield change, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both in their early-to-mid 30s and approaching the last few years of their contracts at the Bernabeu.

The signing of 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga suggested a look to the future in that department, while Silva could offer something different in the peak of his career.

The playmaker could make a big impact if he were to switch, especially if he carries over his early season form of seven goal involvements in 14 Premier League games for City.

LIVE BLOG

10.30 GMT: Brazil forward Neymar has expressed his interest in playing in Major League Soccer in the future.

Neymar is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2025 but is already thinking about his future.

Asked if he would like to retire in Brazil, Neymar, 30, said on a podcast: “I don’t know. I have some doubts about that. I don’t know if I’ll play in Brazil again. I’d love to play in the U.S., actually. I’d love to play there at least for a season.”

When asked why, the former Barcelona star said: “First of all, their season is shorter, so I’d get three months’ vacation” and then he said laughing that would mean “I’d play many more years.”

09.57 GMT: Harry Kane impressed this weekend for Tottenham, who still want to land £150m from any club wishing to sign him.

09.34 GMT: Real Madrid are set to offer winger Vinicius Junior a new contract until 2027, says Fabrizio Romano.

Vinicius, 21, has 16 goals and 10 assists from 34 games this season and has become one of the best players in Europe over recent months.

The Brazil international joined the club from Flamengo for €45m in 2018 and signed a deal until 2024, but is now set to be rewarded for his fine form.

09.02 GMT: Xavi Hernandez says there is no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri after the midfielder came off the bench as Barcelona beat Valencia 4-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Pedri, who only returned from a long-term injury in January, was rested from the start against Valencia, but came on and looked to have scored Barca’s fourth from distance at a time when the home side were on top at Mestalla.

The goal was later taken off Pedri and credited to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who in turn recorded a first hat-trick for his new side, but Xavi was still effusive in his praise of the teenager.

“There is no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri — and he is only 19!” the Barca coach said in his news conference. “He is absolutely superlative. How he turns, his understanding of space and time and the fact he uses both feet. It is amazing to have him in the team and we must take care of him.

“He came on for half an hour and was important. He makes the difference: in how we play, in the box… he wins balls back. We demanded he shoot more and now he has three goals [since coming back from injury]. Look, he’s not a normal player. There are very few like him. Perhaps, at his age, he is already the best in the world in his position.”

08.36 GMT: Neymar has revealed he turned down a move to Real Madrid when he was 12 because he was “too homesick”.

The Brazil international joined Barcelona for €86.2m in 2013 at the age of 21 from Santos, before leaving to join PSG for a world-record €222m in 2017, but previously had the opportunity to join Real Madrid.

“When I was 10 Real Madrid invited me for a try-out,” Neymar said in an interview with former Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario in a podcast on Twitch. “I was thrilled, I was so happy, I watched their practice. It was during the Galacticos era. I watched their game. I watched a game and I think all the goals were scored by Brazilians. I think two by Ronaldo, one by Robinho and a free-kick from Julio Baptista and another by Roberto Carlos.

“After the game I got a picture with all of them. I was over the moon. I stayed there for a week, for the try-out. It lasted for four of five days. On the fifth day they wanted to take me to a championship being held in Barcelona MIC Cup but I quit. I got really homesick and I wanted to go back home. It was pretty much all set up for me to play at Real Madrid but then I got back. It’s funny because I met Pablo Sarabia playing at PSG and he was there too at Real Madrid back then. He remembers everything, that I was there for a few days and then I left.”

08.00 GMT: Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish side AGF Aarhus on a free transfer until the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday.

Wilshere had been training with Arsenal while he looked for a new club after leaving Championship side Bournemouth last summer.

The 30-year-old made 198 appearances during his 10-year career at Arsenal, where he twice won the FA Cup. He has also had spells at Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

– Arsenal and Barcelona are still interested in a move for striker Alvaro Morata in the summer, reports Calciomercato. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Serie A side Juventus, though after they signed Dusan Vlahovic in January, there was a suggestion that the striker could return to parent club Atletico Madrid. In that event, Barcelona and Arsenal were both pushing for a move, which didn’t happen. However, the pair are still eyeing a potential deal when he returns at the end of the season.

– Man City are ready to hand a contract extension to winger Raheem Sterling, reports Fabrizio Romano. Talks are set to continue between the club and agents, though City are said to want a decision soon, with the England international’s deal expiring in 2023.

– AC Milan, Juventus and Internazionale are all interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in the summer, says Sport. The 28-year-old joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer last summer, but the report claims that new boss Xavi Hernandez does not have room for him as part of his plans, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres pushing the Netherlands international further down the pecking order.

– Paris Saint-Germain and Man City are making their move to sign Erling Haaland this summer, with Real Madrid already presenting a formal offer, according to Sport. The 21-year-old is said to have a €75m release clause in his contract which comes into effect this year. PSG view the player as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. who is also a target of Real Madrid, while Manchester City are said to be in talks with the player’s father, who played for the club during his owm career.

– Granada and Espanyol are ready to begin talks with Jose Callejon over a free transfer from Fiorentina in the summer, says Ekrem Konur. The former Real Madrid winger is a free agent in the summer, with his current deal expiring. Both LaLiga sides are said to be interested, with the potential to sign the 35-year-old on a pre-contract.