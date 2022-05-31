Manchester United appoint Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director | Football News

Manchester United have appointed Andy O’Boyle as deputy soccer director.
O’Boyle, who returns to United 16 years after he served as an academy coach, will go away his present job as head of elite efficiency on the Premier League this summer season.
He’ll present help to soccer director John Murtough in driving the membership’s soccer technique throughout the primary staff, academy and ladies’s staff.
O’Boyle, who has beforehand held roles at Liverpool, England U21s, Coventry and Wrexham, stated: “I’m thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an thrilling time for the membership, as the primary staff prepares for a recent begin beneath Erik ten Hag, and the academy and ladies’s groups go from power to power.
“While it has been a privilege to serve the Premier League for the previous 5 years, I can not wait to get began at United and play my half in creating the best setting for soccer success.”
On the Premier League, O’Boyle has been accountable for advising golf equipment on expertise identification and recruitment, efficiency evaluation, sports activities science and medication, psychology, and mortgage administration.
He is because of full his UEFA Professional Licence this summer season and can also be working in direction of a doctorate having already achieved a Masters in sports activities science.
“We’re delighted to welcome Andy again to Manchester United to take up this essential function within the membership’s management,” Murtough added.
“Andy has expertise throughout all technical areas of soccer, from health and sports activities science to scouting and recruitment.
“This can make him a worthwhile addition to my staff at Carrington as we proceed to strengthen management and strategic planning throughout all our soccer actions.”
