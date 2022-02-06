Manchester United, Chelsea join pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak is on the transfer radar of several clubs including Manchester United. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Isak in play for Man United, Chelsea

The race for Alexander Isak is heating up, with Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring his situation, according to The Mirror.

The story says that the Red Devils see Isak as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo as rumours emerge of the Portugal star potentially wanting to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. However, as Arsenal found out last month, Real Sociedad are only willing to listen to offers close to his £75 million release clause.

Chelsea are also interested in his signature, with Thomas Tuchel’s side ready to spark a pursuit if Romelu Lukaku is not able to find form before the end of the season, while it is suggested that the Gunners will need to qualify for the Champions League if they are to persuade Isak to north London.

The 22-year-old La Real forward was linked with an exit throughout the January transfer window and drew attention when visiting London late in the month.

PAPER GOSSIP

– Manchester City are ready to challenge Manchester United for the signature of Ronald Araujo, reveals Ekrem Konur. Pep Guardiola’s side is reported to be preparing a bid of £30m, as they jostle with their local rivals for the 22-year-old Barcelona centre-back. While Man United were reported to be leading the race on Friday, it looks as though the Premier League champions aren’t prepared to miss out on Araujo.

– AC Milan have joined the race for Fulham star Fabio Carvalho, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A club, whose recruitment team is led by Paolo Maldini, are making an attempt to beat Liverpool to the signature of the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, with plans to make him a big part of the project at the San Siro. The report adds that the Rossoneri have already been in touch with his representatives after Liverpool failed to bring him to the Merseyside in the winter window.

– Manchester City are preparing to offer Rodri a new contract that will see him extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, writes Nicolo Schira. The 25-year-old holding midfielder has become a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, and the report adds that City are also in advanced talks over a new deal for Phil Foden.

– More teams are becoming aware of Boubacar Kamara‘s contract situation at Marseille, with multiple Premier League sides keen on a free transfer, according to Le 10 Sport. Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all keeping tabs on his situation, with the 22-year-old midfielder set to become a free agent in the summer. Kamara, who has represented France at youth level, has also recently been linked with Atletico Madrid.

– Alejandro Martinez is set to make his move to Central Cordoba permanent, after the club have activated the option in a clause in his contract for $350,000, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has made 24 appearances for the Argentine Primera Division side, scoring three goals and assisting another two.