Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford as part of revamp

Manchester United will weigh up all choices earlier than deciding learn how to revamp Previous Trafford and though sources have instructed ESPN their intention is to stay on the identical web site and implement a “phased rebuild” one of many potentialities is to knock down the stadium and construct a brand new one.

Membership chiefs are within the strategy of assembly corporations forward of appointing a Grasp Planner who will oversee the venture; one of many commitments made by the Glazer household within the wake of the failed try to hitch the European Tremendous League in 2021.

Sources at United say they’ll take heed to a “number of concepts” however insist the choice is to stay on the identical web site in Manchester and make sure the crew continues to play at Previous Trafford all through the method.

One of many difficulties round bulldozing the stadium and beginning once more is a scarcity of short-term venues which may host video games throughout constructing work.

Previous Trafford has been United’s dwelling since 1910 however has not been considerably redeveloped since 2006, when seating was added within the quadrants both aspect of the Sir Alex Ferguson stand to boost the capability to greater than 75,000.

The membership haven’t positioned a restrict on funds or capability improve and have promised followers they are going to be totally consulted earlier than plans are finalised.

Previous Trafford’s capability is 76,000. Visionhaus/Getty Photos

Talking at a followers’ discussion board in February, Collette Roche, Chief Working Officer, stated: “We have now been assessing the capabilities of globally-leading consultants who need to assist us develop a masterplan for the modernisation of Previous Trafford, with the last word goal of bettering the matchday expertise for followers

“We have now met with corporations throughout a variety of disciplines, together with structure, engineering, development, crowd modelling, transport, safety and lots of extra

“We hope to nominate our most well-liked companions within the coming weeks; following this, we can formally kick-off part 1 of the venture, which might be targeted on establishing the imaginative and prescient and goals for the masterplan.”