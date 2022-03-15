Manchester United far from Premier League, Champions League contention

David de Gea has admitted Manchester United are “distant” from difficult within the Premier League and Champions League after being eradicated from Europe by Atletico Madrid.
Atletico defeated United 1-Zero at Previous Trafford because the LaLiga aspect superior 2-1 on mixture and into the Champions League quarterfinal. The loss condems United to a different yr and not using a trophy after final lifting silverware in 2017 and De Gea accepted it can go down as a “unhealthy yr.”
“It is troublesome to explain with phrases how I really feel, how we really feel,” mentioned De Gea, “It is one other robust second for us. It’s too a few years with none trophies.
“I feel we should be clear, we need to obtain good issues, combat for trophies, we do not simply need to play for the highest 4, and be there so we’d like way more from everybody as a result of this membership is just too huge for the place we are actually.
“We’re removed from combating for the Premier League and Champions League. We want way more from everybody.”
Interim supervisor Ralf Rangnick was left to rue referee Slavko Vincic’s resolution to not award a foul on Anthony Elanga within the construct as much as Atletico’s purpose, scored by Renan Lodi within the 41st minute. The German was additionally essential of what he branded the Spanish aspect’s “time-wasting antics” through the second half as Atletico held on to e-book their place within the final eight.
“I consider it was a foul on Anthony Elanga, the referee and linesman did not see it that method,” mentioned Rangnick.
“We should not have been 1-Zero down at half-time, we have been the higher group within the first half.
“It is essential to attain first and much more so in opposition to a group like Atletico. Within the second half, I do not know if the sport was performed for greater than two minutes with out being interrupted with somebody mendacity on the ground.
“There have been some curious refereeing selections, I would not essentially say decisive. The referee made it fairly simple for Atletico to do their time-wasting antics and it did not make it any simpler for us.”
On the last whistle, Atletico supervisor Diego Simeone gave the impression to be pelted with objects from the group as he sprinted down the touchline and into the tunnel however the Argentinian insisted he wasn’t conscious of the incident.
“I got here off the pitch completely satisfied and I prefer to take pleasure in it within the dressing room,” mentioned Simeone. “I do not know what occurred.”
