Manchester United in ‘obvious’ need of young striker next season

Ralf Rangnick says it is “obvious” Manchester United will need a younger striker next season.

Rangnick is having to rely on 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, who turns 34 on Monday, to provide the goals in the second half of the season with Anthony Martial out on loan and Mason Greenwood currently unavailable for selection.

Cavani is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract in the summer and Rangnick admitted it was an area the club needed to address ahead of next season.

“This is obvious,” Rangnick told a news conference when asked if United could look to add a “younger” striker to the squad. “Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Cavani was picked ahead of Ronaldo for the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday. The Portugal superstar was brought on for the final 22 minutes at Turf Moor and raced down the tunnel at the final whistle without acknowledging the travelling fans.

Asked on Friday about Ronaldo’s actions, Rangnick stopped short of criticising him, instead saying that a player of his experience should know “what he has to do.”

“It’s a question you have to ask to Cristiano [about why he sprinted down the tunnel],” said Rangnick. “I only realised that after the game. This is not a question I can answer.

“Cristiano as we all know is 37. I think he knows himself what he should do or should not do and what he has to do.

“Our focus is on those things we can influence and develop. Why he didn’t do, why he left the pitch directly after the final whistle, maybe he was also disappointed that we only got a draw and that he didn’t score.

“Again, this is not any kind of energy we should waste at the wrong end. We put our full focus on those things we can influence.”

Man United are sixth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 23 matches.