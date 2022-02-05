Manchester United lead chase for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Manchester United a pursuing a move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United in pole position for Barca’s Araujo

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, reports Marca.

The 22-year-old’s deal with the Blaugrana expires in 2023, with the LaLiga club hoping to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. However, talks over a new deal have not progressed and the Red Devils are said to be the leaders in landing him should the centre-back leave the club.

The Uruguay international has had a growing influence on the first team in recent years, becoming a more important player at the back for the side. The defender has started just over half of Barcelona’s LaLiga games this season, though he has missed six through injury.

There were plans to extend his deal before the impact of the pandemic, but a mixture of that and the club’s financial situation has prevented proposals from going ahead.

The first new proposal since has been turned down from the player, who knows there is interest in from clubs across Europe.

Manchester United are one of those, with the Old Trafford side looking to rebuild in the summer with a new manager at the helm to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Araujo could be one of those new signings for the club, who have struggled to find a consistent centre-back partnership from Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

PAPER GOSSIP

– Atletico Madrid hold serious interest in signing Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash for next season, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The LaLiga club recently moved on full-back Kieran Trippier to Newcastle and are said to be looking for another addition for the position. Direct talks to sign Cash, 24, began in January and Atleti are said to be back in for him again come the summer.

– Antonio Rudiger has rejected the latest contract offer from Chelsea in talks over a new deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender is one of a number of Blues defenders that are set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Germany international has been a key player for Thomas Tuchel, though he has reportedly turned down a number of new contract offers, including one close to £200,000-a-week.

– Centre-back Felipe is considering a move to Brazil after Atletico Madrid, writes Ekrem Konur.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer, allowing him to move on a pre-contractual agreement to a club outside of Spain. The journalist claims that Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians are all monitoring a potential deal.

– Despite already securing the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January, Juventus are eyeing another move for a young forward in Serie A.

Calciomercato claims the Old Lady are hoping to land Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori at the end of the season, with Alvaro Morata set to return to parent club Atletico Madrid.

– Rangers do not have a clause in the loan deal to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey permanently at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 31-year-old reportedly had a number of options before joining the Scottish Premiership side on transfer deadline day, though there is no agreement over a permanent signing should he impress. However, Romano claims that the club will have priority in negotiating a transfer in the summer if they wish.