Manchester United monitoring Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has as soon as once more been in effective type for Bayern Munich this season. Boris Streubel/Getty Photographs

The 2022 January switch window is closed, however there’s nonetheless loads of gossip swirling about who’s shifting the place. Switch Speak brings you all the most recent buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, after all, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United planning Lewandowski transfer

Manchester United are monitoring the state of affairs of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski with the hope of signing him this summer time, experiences Sky Sports Germany.

2 Associated

The Poland worldwide provided a reminder of simply how deadly he may be throughout Bayern’s Champions League second leg in opposition to FC Salzburg, scoring a record-breaking hat trick within the first 23 minutes of a 7-1 thrashing of the Austrian aspect.

– How Lewandowski broke hat-trick information vs. FC Salzburg

Nonetheless, Lewandowski’s future on the Bavarian giants is just not sure with contract extension talks on maintain, one thing the Pink Devils might look to reap the benefits of along with his deal ending in little greater than a yr.

The report provides two the explanation why Bayern are dragging their heels on giving Lewandowski a brand new contract. The primary is that the Bayern need Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, whose launch clause within the area of €75 million is lively in the summertime. The second is that Lewandowski is certainly one of Bayern’s prime earners, making €25m-per-year — a determine the Bundesliga leaders might look to get off the books.

It’s unclear what the 33-year-old would ask for in negotiations or what Bayern can be keen to supply, particularly with their monetary constraints as a result of ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern will look to work on his deal within the spring and whereas there was no official method, Man United will likely be watching how issues develop as they desperately search for a striker to steer their line within the 2022-23 season.

– ESPN+: Transfers chat and more on ESPN FC Daily (U.S. only)

– ESPN+ viewers’ information: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, extra

– Haven’t got ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

13.40 GMT: The Guardian reports that Luke Shaw is ready to take a seat down and focus on a brand new contract with Manchester United.

Shaw, 26, joined United from Southampton eight years in the past and is about to enter the ultimate yr of his contract — though the Pink Devils maintain the proper to increase by to 2024 which they might make sure to do to guard his switch worth.

12.53 GMT: Aston Villa will make England worldwide Kalvin Phillips a significant summer time switch goal if Leeds United are relegated, reports The Athletic.

Phillips, 26, was named England’s Participant of the Yr for 2021 after the nation completed as runners-up at Euro 2020. Nonetheless, the central midfielder has been hampered by damage for a lot of the season, a significant cause why Leeds face a struggle to remain within the division.

Leeds discover themselves simply two factors above the relegation zone with extra video games performed than the 2 groups under them. Leeds will want Phillips so as to add to his 12 Premier League appearances if they’re to remain up, although he’s not but able to return to motion.

Brighton‘s Yves Bissouma can be named as an possibility if Phillips, who is certain to produce other suitors, is not signed.

12.10 GMT: Goal reports that Sevilla elevated the discharge clause of Diego Carlos to €80m, which proved to be shrewd after Newcastle United tried to signal the participant in January.

Newcastle, who’ve now pulled away from the Premier League relegation zone and are starting to plan their summer time enterprise, didn’t meet Sevilla’s valuation of the 28-year-old within the winter window. Had the LaLiga membership not revised the defender’s contract final yr, they might not have been in such a robust negotiating place.

“We renewed Diego Carlos and [Lucas] Ocampos 14 months in the past,” director of soccer Monchi advised Mucho Deportes. “We did not announce it for strategic causes.”

11.32 GMT: The Evening Standard says Arsenal will look to signal two new strikers this summer time as Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding job continues.

The Gunners at the moment are favourites to earn a return to the Champions League subsequent season, sitting fourth within the Premier League. However their efficiency have typically been hampered by an absence of a medical edge. Certainly, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is their prime scorer regardless of netting a number of instances from the substitutes’ bench.

The report says that Arteta additionally needs a winger, a left-sided centre-back and a right-back.

The shortlist of ahead choices is alleged to characteristic Everton‘s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lille‘s Jonathan David, Borussia Dortmund‘s Alexander Isak and Benfica‘s Darwin Nunez.

10.43 GMT: Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is determined for the membership to signal Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on a everlasting foundation, however the Daily Telegraph says the participant’s wages may very well be a significant situation.

Coutinho, 29, has been a revelation since becoming a member of Villa on mortgage in January with three objectives and three assists in seven appearances.

However the Brazil worldwide is on a contract value £480,000-a-week at Barca, which Villa are solely partly paying throughout his mortgage.

Villa have an choice to signal the participant for a switch payment of £33.4m, however there isn’t any approach they might pay him something near his Barca wage.

10.00 GMT: Might Cristiano Ronaldo be about to depart Manchester United after only one season again at Outdated Trafford? The 37-year-old missed Sunday’s Manchester derby defeat with a supposed hip damage after being advised he can be on the bench, as a substitute taking an unsanctioned journey to Portugal whereas his staff have been being thrashed 4-1.

The Sun reports that Ronaldo has held talks along with his agent, Jorge Mendes, and he needs out this summer time.

09.14 GMT: Former Barcelona ahead Gerard Deulofeu may very well be set for a return to the Premier League, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Deulofeu, 27, has been enjoying for Udinese for the final two seasons, having moved to the membership initially on mortgage from Watford following their relegation to the Championship.

Having additionally performed for Everton, he may very well be set for a 3rd spell in English soccer with West Ham United.

The report says Udinese will search for a switch payment of €20m.

08.30 GMT: Tuttomercatoweb reports that Membership Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere is on AC Milan‘s shortlist for the summer time.

De Ketelaere, 21, has damaged into the senior Belgium squad and seen as one of the crucial promising younger forwards in Europe.

Milan are additionally stated to be curious about one other Membership Brugge striker, the 22-year-old Dutchman Noa Lang, however would like to signal De Ketelaere as a consequence of his versatility.

De Ketelaere, who has two years remaining on his contract, has scored 12 objectives and supplied seven assists this season.

PAPER GOSSIP

– Paris Saint-Germain are conserving tabs on Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, experiences Diario Sport, with Chelsea and Manchester United having additionally seemed into signing the Uruguay worldwide. The 23-year-old’s deal runs till the summer time of 2023 and if he does not signal an extension, Barcelona may very well be pressured to maneuver him on. They’re engaged on an extension, however the first supply was for a internet sum of €3m-per-season, which might hold him as one of many lowest earners within the squad. That provide has since been raised.

– Bayern are curious about signing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, however Calciomercato is reporting that the Bundesliga giants might face competitors from Juventus. The Serie A membership want to get in forward of the Bavarians by making a primary official switch supply of simply over €25m when bonuses are taken under consideration. Ajax are demanding greater than that sum, although.

– Actual Sociedad had been assured of extending Adnan Januzaj’s contract earlier than it ends in the summertime, however AS is now reporting that the winger may very well be set to hitch Napoli. The Serie A outfit wants a substitute for Lorenzo Insigne after the Italian confirmed he would transfer to Toronto FC in the summertime, and have reportedly provided Januzaj a extra profitable deal.

– Juventus are open to signing Alvaro Morata completely from Atletico Madrid, however need to achieve this for €15m after already spending €20m on mortgage charges for the 29-year-old, experiences Corriere dello Sport. This might symbolize a big low cost on the €35m quoted when the Spaniard was first loaned out two years in the past. The striker has brazenly acknowledged that he needs to remain at Juventus.

– Calciomercato has compiled a listing of six free agent strikers that AC Milan are taking a look at forward of the summer time window, with the Serie A membership prone to commit most of their switch spending on signing Sven Botman and Renato Sanches from Lille. The record featured Torino’s Andrea Belotti, Napoli’s Dries Mertens, Liverpool’s Divock Origi, Arsenal pair Alexandre Lacazette and Edward Nketiah in addition to Besiktas’ Cyle Larin.