Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

Manchester United will battle for his or her European lives once they host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday within the Champions League spherical of 16 second leg. The primary leg ended 1-1 in Madrid with Anthony Elanga’s late purpose giving the Crimson Devils an enormous enhance forward of this match. The winner after 90 minutes will advance to the final eight, whereas a attract regulation will imply further time. You’ll be able to watch the match reside on CBS and Paramount+, and kickoff is ready for Four p.m. ET.

Right here’s our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Find out how to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, March 15 | Time : Four p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 15 | : Four p.m. ET Location : Outdated Trafford — Manchester, England

: Outdated Trafford — Manchester, England TV and Stay stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United +121; Draw +220; Atletico Madrid +250 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Sport | Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid

Storylines

Manchester United: Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes have been out as a result of COVID and missed the 3-2 win over Tottenham. Their standing for this match remained up within the air till Monday, when United introduced that they had been each again in coaching. It’s unclear if they are going to play, however being again at coaching means they’re now not COVID constructive, so they might probably be eligible. Probably not having Fernandes may very well be fairly a blow to the group’s creativity. If he can’t go, we are going to probably see one thing much like final weekend, the place Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all performed behind Ronaldo. It labored with three targets, although all got here from the Portuguese celebrity. His reference to Sancho is bettering although, and it is going to be wanted to win this second leg.

Atletico Madrid: The accidents proceed to pile up for Los Colchoneros. Daniel Wass stays out with a ligament harm, Matheus Cunha has missed 5 video games with a knee harm, a muscle knock has stored Mario Hermoso out for 2 video games, and Geoffrey Kondgobia’s muscle harm has seen him additionally miss two matches. And that’s just the start. Thomas Lemar (muscle), Angel Correa (foot) and Sime Vrsaljko (muscle) have every missed a match. Hermoso, Kondogbia and Correa have all been named to the squad for the second leg, however Diego Simeone shall be with out some key gamers for this match.

Prediction

Los Colchoneros take the lead, concede the equalizer however sneak by way of in penalty kicks by the smallest of margins. Decide: Manchester United 1, Atletico Madrid 1 (Atletico win on PKs, 4-3)