Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid player ratings: Harry Maguire struggles again as Renan Lodi stars

(GK) David de Gea 90 A spectacular early save denied Rodrigo De Paul’s deflected volley. Whereas his shot stopping credentials have been immaculate this season, his distribution was not at the usual Ralf Rangnick would anticipate. 5

(DEF) Diogo Dalot 90 From the outset Dalot confirmed no concern in getting up the flank, reasoning that the easiest way to quell the specter of Renan Lodi was to push him again. He might do nothing about Atletico’s opener, when he was making an attempt to defend in opposition to three attackers without delay. 5

(DEF) Raphael Varane 90 The place is the participant that United thought they had been getting, the kind who would assert his will on these video games, not giving Atletico forwards a sniff? Varane was not dangerous however he didn’t vastly impress both. 5

(DEF) Harry Maguire 83 He might nicely have discovered himself too far up the pitch, chasing Griezmann too far into midfield to depart Dalot with an excessive amount of hazard to take care of. As a Manchester United captain you’d anticipate Maguire to radiate composure. Typically he appears to be the primary to lose his cool and it was no surprise he was withdrawn when the stakes had been at their highest. 3

(DEF) Alex Telles 90 He was exceedingly fortunate that Marcos Llorente went barely too early when he charged away from him within the first half and will have had no complaints if he was the reason for an early deficit. 4

(MID) Scott McTominay 66 With so lots of his fellow midfielders dedicated up the sector, McTominay was essential each in stopping Atletico from countering and in bridging the hole in possession. He did each jobs impressively. 7

(MID) Fred 75 Does he get a bonus level only for that gaudy name again to Fernando Redondo’s trick on this floor 22 years in the past? He completely ought to, being because it was the stand out second of a wonderful first half show from the Brazilian. Such a excessive vitality efficiency couldn’t final however for the time it did. 8

(MID) Bruno Fernandes 66 So usually Fernandes has graced Outdated Trafford with all his fantastic qualities however tonight was an exhibition of his irritating facet. His passing usually served handy possession again to Atleti and when the strain was on he went for the straightforward out of making an attempt to win a foul. 4

(FWD) Anthony Elanga 66 An actual penalty field menace from the outset, solely denied the sport’s opener by Jan Oblak’s face earlier than flashing one huge early within the second half. Nevertheless, it was with out the ball the place he made his most telling contribution of the sport, failing to trace again as Lodi headed in on the again submit. 6

(FWD) Cristiano Ronaldo 90 As cell and industrious with out the ball as he has been since coming again to Outdated Trafford however all that motion throughout the pitch meant he was hardly ever in place to get a shot away. 5

(FWD) Jadon Sancho 90 That he was registering so many touches in harmful areas from the outset confirmed how rapidly he has develop into an indispensable determine in United’s assault. As the sport wore on Atletico did what they might to shut the channels to him, no shock, as a result of at any time when he had house to function he appeared lethal. 7

Marcus Rashford Elanga, 67′ A deeply underwhelming show off the bench, one the place he all too usually gave the ball away in good spots. 4

Nemanja Matic McTominay, 67′ Regular and never notably thrilling, his most notable contribution to the sport being hurling the ball at Joao Felix, giving Atletico extra time to waste. 5

Paul Pogba Fernandes, 67′ He moved the ball neatly however couldn’t present the killer move to alter this recreation. 5

Edinson Cavani Fred, 76′ Cavani by no means actually obtained into the sport, a poor show notably when it comes to passing. 4

Juan Mata Maguire, 84′ The last word hit and hope substitution, Mata’s fifth look of the season was not one through which he might make a significant contribution. 5