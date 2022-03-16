Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid player ratings: Harry Maguire struggles again as Renan Lodi stars

Atletico Madrid have despatched Manchester United crashing out of the Champions League, Renan Lodi’s first half strike sufficient to earn them a 2-1 win on mixture and guarantee one other season will move by with out the Purple Devils lifting a trophy.
However how did every participant carry out on this one? Listed below are our participant rankings for the match for each starter, substitute and supervisor.
All rankings are out of 10, and the upper the quantity the higher. A zero could be a first-minute crimson card, and a 10 could be a dominant hat trick.
Craving much more protection of the world’s recreation? Pay attention under and comply with ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast the place we take you past the pitch and across the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and extra.
Manchester United rankings
(GK) David de Gea
|90
A spectacular early save denied Rodrigo De Paul’s deflected volley. Whereas his shot stopping credentials have been immaculate this season, his distribution was not at the usual Ralf Rangnick would anticipate.
5
(DEF) Diogo Dalot
|90
From the outset Dalot confirmed no concern in getting up the flank, reasoning that the easiest way to quell the specter of Renan Lodi was to push him again. He might do nothing about Atletico’s opener, when he was making an attempt to defend in opposition to three attackers without delay.
5
(DEF) Raphael Varane
|90
The place is the participant that United thought they had been getting, the kind who would assert his will on these video games, not giving Atletico forwards a sniff? Varane was not dangerous however he didn’t vastly impress both.
5
(DEF) Harry Maguire
|83
He might nicely have discovered himself too far up the pitch, chasing Griezmann too far into midfield to depart Dalot with an excessive amount of hazard to take care of. As a Manchester United captain you’d anticipate Maguire to radiate composure. Typically he appears to be the primary to lose his cool and it was no surprise he was withdrawn when the stakes had been at their highest.
3
(DEF) Alex Telles
|90
He was exceedingly fortunate that Marcos Llorente went barely too early when he charged away from him within the first half and will have had no complaints if he was the reason for an early deficit.
4
(MID) Scott McTominay
|66
With so lots of his fellow midfielders dedicated up the sector, McTominay was essential each in stopping Atletico from countering and in bridging the hole in possession. He did each jobs impressively.
7
(MID) Fred
|75
Does he get a bonus level only for that gaudy name again to Fernando Redondo’s trick on this floor 22 years in the past? He completely ought to, being because it was the stand out second of a wonderful first half show from the Brazilian. Such a excessive vitality efficiency couldn’t final however for the time it did.
8
(MID) Bruno Fernandes
|66
So usually Fernandes has graced Outdated Trafford with all his fantastic qualities however tonight was an exhibition of his irritating facet. His passing usually served handy possession again to Atleti and when the strain was on he went for the straightforward out of making an attempt to win a foul.
4
(FWD) Anthony Elanga
|66
An actual penalty field menace from the outset, solely denied the sport’s opener by Jan Oblak’s face earlier than flashing one huge early within the second half. Nevertheless, it was with out the ball the place he made his most telling contribution of the sport, failing to trace again as Lodi headed in on the again submit.
6
(FWD) Cristiano Ronaldo
|90
As cell and industrious with out the ball as he has been since coming again to Outdated Trafford however all that motion throughout the pitch meant he was hardly ever in place to get a shot away.
5
(FWD) Jadon Sancho
|90
That he was registering so many touches in harmful areas from the outset confirmed how rapidly he has develop into an indispensable determine in United’s assault. As the sport wore on Atletico did what they might to shut the channels to him, no shock, as a result of at any time when he had house to function he appeared lethal.
7
Marcus Rashford
|Elanga, 67′
A deeply underwhelming show off the bench, one the place he all too usually gave the ball away in good spots.
4
Nemanja Matic
|McTominay, 67′
Regular and never notably thrilling, his most notable contribution to the sport being hurling the ball at Joao Felix, giving Atletico extra time to waste.
5
Paul Pogba
|Fernandes, 67′
He moved the ball neatly however couldn’t present the killer move to alter this recreation.
5
|Edinson Cavani
|Fred, 76′
|Cavani by no means actually obtained into the sport, a poor show notably when it comes to passing.
|4
|Juan Mata
|Maguire, 84′
|The last word hit and hope substitution, Mata’s fifth look of the season was not one through which he might make a significant contribution.
|5
Ralf Rangnick
|5
The German deserves credit score for the way nicely United began this recreation — one thing that’s all too simply forgotten — however when substitutions had been wanted to alter the sport he couldn’t give you any concepts.
4
Atletico Madrid rankings
(GK) Jan Oblak
|90
Made 5 saves, together with one along with his face on Elanga proper in entrance of purpose. He might have had some shaky performances this season, however he was very good right here.
8
(DEF) Stefan Savic
|90
Was all the time there to clear the ball out, did nicely to dam crosses and appeared dominant within the air. Positioning might have been higher on Elanga’s early likelihood.
7
(DEF) Jose Maria Gimenez
|90
Just like Savic in what he did nicely, however had some questionable positioning on United’s greatest likelihood. Led his crew with six clearances although, and received each single duel and aerial.
8
(DEF) Reinildo
|90
Virtually conceded a penalty, however it was truly an important problem ultimately. Wasn’t flashy or something however performed sensible and did not take many dangers.
7
(DEF) Marcos Llorente
|90
Struggled with United’s physicality however total did sufficient. Wanted to tuck in a bit extra at occasions as United tried to play the ball by diagonally.
6
(DEF) Renan Lodi
|90
⚽ 41′ The hero. He is getting a knack for scoring and got here up massive right here with a superb header. However even he will not consider simply how huge open he was. Excellent going ahead.
8
(MID) Koke
|80
Appeared a step too sluggish. By no means actually made a lot of an affect, however he did not make any pricey errors. Accomplished simply 60 p.c of his passes within the attacking third.
5
(MID) Hector Herrera
|90
A great shift from the Mexican worldwide. Accomplished 80.7 p.c of his passes, was on the ball greater than another place and made the precise resolution most of the time.
7
(MID) Rodrigo de Paul
|90
Had an important likelihood from exterior the field that nearly went in, and he additionally appeared pretty inventive on the ball. It wasn’t the affect he needed, however it was adequate.
6
(FWD) Joao Felix
|89
Only one shot, however it was his backheel move to Antoine Griezmann that helped arrange the winner. He performed an enormous position in each of his crew’s targets throughout the 2 legs.
7
(FWD) Antoine Griezmann
|89
Was extra of a creator than a shot taker, however he deserves main props for recognizing Lodi huge open on the again submit. The load on the ball was distinctive.
7
Geoffrey Kondobia
|Koke (80′)
Helped shut out the ultimate 10 minutes, bringing his defensive presence and shielding potential.
6
Felipe
|Joao Felix (90′)
Late sub to waste time.
N/A
Angel Correa
|Griezmann (90+3′)
A time-wasting sub.
N/A
Diego Simeone
|3
Precisely how he drew it up. He is obtained his crew as a darkish horse within the competitors as soon as once more with a relentless protection and an assault that simply wants a second of time and house to chew you. A formidable, deserved win.
8
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL