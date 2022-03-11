Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Tips on how to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer sport
By CBS Sports activities Workers
1 min learn
The Premier League is again in motion on Saturday.
Who’s Enjoying
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Manchester United
- Present Data: Tottenham Hotspur 14-9-3; Manchester United 13-7-8
What to Know
Manchester United took care of enterprise towards Tottenham Hotspur on the highway within the groups’ earlier assembly final October and can be trying to do the identical factor again at Previous Trafford. They are going to face off towards each other at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tottenham can be strutting in after a win whereas the Crimson Devils can be stumbling in from a loss.
The match between Man United and Manchester Metropolis on Sunday was not a complete blowout, however with Man United falling 4-1 on the highway, it was darn near turning into one.
In the meantime, Tottenham bought themselves on the board towards Everton on Monday, however Everton by no means adopted swimsuit. Spurs claimed a powerful 5-Zero victory over Everton at dwelling. The competition was just about determined by the half, when the rating had already reached Three to nothing.
The Crimson Devils are 13-7-8 (47 factors) and Tottenham is 14-9-3 (45 factors), so if Tottenham wins they may leapfrog Man United within the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- The place: Previous Trafford
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester United +140; Draw +240; Tottenham +195
Sequence Historical past
Manchester United have gained six out of their final 11 video games towards Tottenham Hotspur.
- Oct 30, 2021 – Manchester United Three vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Apr 11, 2021 – Manchester United Three vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Oct 04, 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 6 vs. Manchester United 1
- Jun 19, 2020 – Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 04, 2019 – Manchester United 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 13, 2019 – Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Aug 27, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur Three vs. Manchester United 0
- Jan 31, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Oct 28, 2017 – Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Might 14, 2017 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Dec 11, 2016 – Manchester United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
