Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Premier League is again in motion on Saturday.

Who’s Enjoying

Tottenham Hotspur @ Manchester United

Present Data: Tottenham Hotspur 14-9-3; Manchester United 13-7-8

What to Know

Manchester United took care of enterprise towards Tottenham Hotspur on the highway within the groups’ earlier assembly final October and can be trying to do the identical factor again at Previous Trafford. They are going to face off towards each other at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tottenham can be strutting in after a win whereas the Crimson Devils can be stumbling in from a loss.

The match between Man United and Manchester Metropolis on Sunday was not a complete blowout, however with Man United falling 4-1 on the highway, it was darn near turning into one.

In the meantime, Tottenham bought themselves on the board towards Everton on Monday, however Everton by no means adopted swimsuit. Spurs claimed a powerful 5-Zero victory over Everton at dwelling. The competition was just about determined by the half, when the rating had already reached Three to nothing.

The Crimson Devils are 13-7-8 (47 factors) and Tottenham is 14-9-3 (45 factors), so if Tottenham wins they may leapfrog Man United within the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET The place: Previous Trafford

Previous Trafford TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester United +140; Draw +240; Tottenham +195

Sequence Historical past

Manchester United have gained six out of their final 11 video games towards Tottenham Hotspur.