Manchester United vs. Tottenham prediction, odds: Expert reveals English Premier League picks for March 12

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will slug it out on Saturday because the English Premier League giants combat for the final qualifying spot in subsequent 12 months’s Champions League. Manchester United (13-8-7) was overtaken by Arsenal for fourth final weekend however is only a level again coming into Saturday’s showdown. Tottenham (14-3-9) is seventh, two factors off Man U’s tempo with two video games in hand. United was routed 4-1 by Manchester Metropolis within the Manchester derby final Sunday, whereas Spurs skunked Everton 5-Zero on Monday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man U because the +140 favourite (threat $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute cash line in its newest Manchester United vs. Tottenham odds, with Spurs the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over-under for whole targets scored is 2.5. Earlier than you lock in your Tottenham vs. Manchester United picks or make any English Premier League predictions, you have to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham unfold: United -0.5 (+130)

Manchester United vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 targets

Manchester United vs. Tottenham cash line: United +140, Spurs +195, Draw +240

MAN: Bruno Fernandes has created 116 pictures, second-most within the league

TOT: Son Heung-min is 10th within the league in shot-creating actions (83)

Why you must again Manchester United

The Crimson Devils have misplaced simply as soon as prior to now six conferences with Spurs (4-1-1), outscoring them 6-1 in successful the previous two. Cristiano Ronaldo may very well be a game-time choice, and United would miss his 9 targets, but it surely has expertise in reserve. Bruno Fernandes (9 targets, six assists) wasn’t spectacular towards Metropolis, but it surely has one of the best protection within the Premier League. He ought to get assist from Marcus Rashford (4 targets) and Jadon Sancho, who scored his third in Sunday’s loss. Fernandes, who leads the EPL in key passes with 77, has the talents to set them up for achievement.

United is third within the Premier League in whole pictures with 397, which is 70 greater than Spurs, and it has 133 on the right track, additionally third within the league. It has scored no less than as soon as in 11 of the previous 12 video games total. The Crimson Devils are anticipated to get Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw again to bolster the protection, and goalkeeper David de Gea has been a gentle presence in web.

Why you must again Tottenham

Spurs don’t fireplace as many pictures as Manchester United, however they’re much more environment friendly. They lead the Premier League in placing 39 p.c on the right track, greater than two p.c higher than another group. United is tied for third-most makes an attempt on the right track allowed, with the keeper pressured to make a save on 137 of 382 (36 p.c). Meaning there must be loads of capturing lanes for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who’ve mixed for 21 league targets.

Tottenham received the final assembly at Previous Trafford 6-1, with Kane and Son every scoring twice. It additionally may catch Man U looking forward to its Tuesday Champions League matchup with Atletico Madrid. Kane scored twice and Son as soon as towards Everton, and Sergio Reguilon additionally obtained on the board. The wing again leads the EPL in crosses into the penalty space with 22.

make Tottenham vs. Manchester United picks

