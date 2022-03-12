Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Previous Trafford on Saturday for an enormous Premier League showdown as each purpose to push in direction of the highest 4. The spot is at the moment occupied by red-hot Arsenal, with Manchester United a degree again however with three extra video games performed. Tottenham are three again, additionally with another recreation performed. With much less alternatives to catch up, the stress is on right here, with the winner in nice form, whereas a draw does little or no for both.

Right here’s are storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Learn how to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, March 13 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 13 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Previous Trafford — Manchester, England

: Previous Trafford — Manchester, England Dwell stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Man. United +140; Draw +240; Tottenham +195 (through Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man United: After lacking out on the Manchester Metropolis conflict, Manchester United celebrity Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to return, in line with supervisor Ralf Rangnick. Ronaldo had been coping with a hip drawback by returned to coaching on Thursday. Fellow attacker Edinson Cavani can also be again after lacking six straight video games resulting from harm.

Tottenham: Cristian Romero seems set to play, whereas Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) have missed eight matches every resulting from harm. By way of kind, this recreation comes at time however off the again of inconsistency. They beat first-place Manchester Metropolis final month however then misplaced to last-place Burnley. The optimistic facet is that they have 9 targets scored of their final two Premier League video games and only one objective conceded of their final three.

Prediction

Harry Kane places Spurs within the lead, however Anthony Elanga comes by way of with a vital equalizer to rescue a degree. Choose: Man United 1, Tottenham 1