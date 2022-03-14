Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo gives Tom Brady a show Bayern Inter slip in title races

With NFL legend Tom Brady in attendance, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo turned soccer’s all-time high scorer. Elsewhere, drama within the Bundesliga and Serie A are offering some title races, however Sevilla’s LaLiga possibilities towards Actual Madrid are shrinking. ESPN’s Mark Ogden, Alex Kirkland, and Invoice Connelley wrap up all the massive motion throughout Europe.
– GOAT recognises GOAT: Ronaldo, Brady meet at Outdated Trafford
Leap to: Talking points | Best goals | Teams in trouble | MVP of the Weekend
Speaking factors
Toney the highest from spot?
Who’s the most effective penalty-taker in world soccer? Mohamed Salah, Jorginho and even Mario Balotelli, who has missed simply 5 instances from 47 profession spot-kicks, might all declare to be as dependable as anybody in the case of beating the keeper from 12 yards.
It is an excellent subject for debate, however in keeping with Brentford coach Thomas Frank, no one on the planet proper now could be a greater penalty taker than Ivan Toney.
The Brentford ahead has now scored three penalties in lower than every week after including to his two at Norwich in midweek with one in Saturday’s 2-Zero win at house to Burnley.
Toney has taken 24 penalties in his profession and has missed simply as soon as, whereas taking part in for Peterborough United in a League One conflict with Barnsley in Oct. 2018. Since then, the 25-year-old has taken 19 penalties and scored each single one in all them.
His penalty type is gradual and deliberate, with Toney watching the goalkeeper till he strikes the ball. It’s a approach which continues to work and one which has contributed to 5 of his 11 Premier League targets thus far this season.
Each England and Jamaica are watching Toney, with the Northampton-born striker saying earlier this season that he’s undecided about his worldwide allegiance. However whoever he finally ends up selecting, they are going to profit from a possible match-winner in a penalty shoot-out. — Ogden
Race for Bundeliga’s UCL spots in full drive
With Borussia Dortmund’s win over Arminia Bielefeld and extra dropped factors from Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga race tightened a bit over the weekend: BVB at the moment are again inside seven factors with a recreation in hand. That is technically a race, nevertheless it’s not fairly shut sufficient to get enthused simply but. The race for the opposite two Champions League spots, nevertheless, could not presumably be any nearer.
Bayer Leverkusen misplaced to Koln, Hoffenheim pulled a draw towards Bayern and each Freiburg (in dramatic style over Wolfsburg) and RB Leipzig (much less so over Greuther Furth) received, so right here is how issues at present stand for third by sixth place:
3. Bayer Leverkusen: 45 factors, +23 GD
4. RB Leipzig: 44 factors, +27 GD
5. Freiburg: 44 factors, +14 GD
6. Hoffenheim: 44 factors, +12 GD
Koln (39 factors) and Union Berlin (38) aren’t utterly out of the race, however odds are good that two of the 4 groups above will attain the Champions League. In the case of current historical past, participant worth, and so on., it is easy to imagine that Leverkusen and a smoking sizzling RBL have the sting, even regardless of Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz tearing his ACL on Sunday. However neither Freiburg (unbeaten in six matches) nor Hoffenheim (unbeaten in 5) are backing down. Higher but, there are nonetheless 5 matches remaining between these 4, beginning with RB Leipzig’s journey to Hoffenheim on April 10 and ending with Bayer Leverkusen at Freiburg on Could 14, the ultimate matchday. — Connelly
Barcelona win title in becoming style
Barcelona’s dominance of the Primera Division Femenina this season has been so overwhelming that Sunday’s 5-0 Clasico win over Actual Madrid felt like a becoming strategy to seal their title win.
They’ve accomplished it with six video games to spare and with a very superior document: 24 video games, 24 wins, 136 targets for and simply six towards. They’re the type of freakish stats which have develop into enterprise as traditional for Barca: that is their third league in a row, and a seventh since 2011. The match confirmed simply how far Madrid should go to construct a group to constantly compete with Barcelona for trophies.
The final time the groups met — in January’s Supercopa — Madrid managed to carry out for 90 minutes earlier than the world’s finest participant, Alexia Putellas, scored in added time. Right here they lasted half as lengthy. Two Putellas targets in two minutes earlier than half-time ended it as a contest. A Patri Guijarro rocket, a Babett Peter personal purpose and a fifth from Jenni Hermoso underlined the hole between the 2 groups, as if the 31-point margin within the desk left any room for doubt.
Madrid have improved below coach Alberto Toril since his appointment in November. They went into this match on a seven-game successful streak and though they’re fifth, their video games in hand over these above them imply you would not guess towards a high three end which might imply European qualification.
Earlier than that, a two-legged Champions League quarterfinal towards Barca awaits this month. Sunday’s recreation noticed a document 5,430 attendance on the Johan Cruyff stadium; the Champions League return leg will happen at a sold-out Camp Nou. — Kirkland
Napoli in chase however Milan in driver’s seat
Napoli has taken 21 factors from its final 10 league matches following Sunday’s 2-1 victory at Hellas Verona. Victor Osimhen’s brace gave the Azzurri all three factors and pushed them forward of defending Scudetto winner Inter due to the latter’s sloppy 1-1 draw at Torino.
Apart from an ill-timed draw right here or there, Napoli have not accomplished all that a lot flawed within the Serie A race. They do not lead Serie A, nevertheless. These honors go to AC Milan, who took an early lead over Empoli on Saturday due to Pierre Kalulu’s lengthy putback of a deflected free kick. They could not discover a second purpose regardless of a stable efficiency from Olivier Giroud (seven photographs, 0.51 xG), however they restricted Empoli to solely 5 complete shot makes an attempt, two of which have been speculative long-distance makes an attempt late within the match. It wasn’t the Rossoneri’s most spectacular efficiency of the season, however avoiding a hangover after final week’s win over Napoli was ok.
After pulling seven factors from current matches with the remainder of the league’s high 4 (1-Zero over Napoli, 2-1 over Inter, 0-Zero vs. Juventus), Milan’s late-season slate is very pleasant if they’ll sustain a degree of type that has seen them lose only one league match since mid-December. A primary Scudetto in 11 years is starting to really feel increasingly more sensible.
Should-see targets
Yarmolenko’s purpose brings emotion
Andriy Yarmolenko’s purpose for West Ham United towards Aston Villa speaks for itself because of the emotion that the Ukrainian winger’s stylish second-half end generated on the London Stadium.
West Ham supervisor David Moyes mentioned earlier this month that Yarmolenko had requested for trip of the group within the wake of Russia’s invasion of his house nation. Yarmolenko, Moyes mentioned, was “slowed down” by the scenario in his homeland and could be supported in any method doable by the membership.
So Yarmolenko’s look towards Villa was vital by itself benefit, however scoring a purpose after which breaking down in tears within the moments afterwards gave it much more weight and emotion.
It was a surprising purpose too, with Yarmolenko turning neatly contained in the penalty space earlier than curling his shot into the web from 12 yards.
Nevertheless it might have been a scruffy tap-in and the response would have been no completely different contained in the stadium. — Ogden
Schlotterbeck comes with the warmth
Your group has blown a 2-Zero halftime lead, and also you desperately want three factors to maintain up within the battle for a Champions League spot. What do you do? For those who’re Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, you let one rip from 20 meters.
Nico Schlotterbeck rips a purpose from distance within the 87th minutes, giving Freiburg the 3-2 win.
The centre-back’s 87th-minute screamer was his fourth purpose of the season and his second match-winner within the final month, and it saved Freiburg in a top-four lifeless warmth within the Bundesliga. — Connelly
Fidel finishes off beautiful transfer
You do not hear a lot about Elche — at present 14th in LaLiga — or about their huge ahead Fidel Chaves, jokes about him being a left-winger apart.
However the purpose that gave them a 1-Zero win at Granada on Saturday was Spain’s finest this weekend, and calls for your consideration. 13 seconds and 11 touches have been all it took to progress the ball from deep in Elche’s half to the again of the Granada web.
Elche’s Fidel places one into the aspect netting to offer his aspect a 1-Zero lead over Granada.
Fidel began the play himself when he collected the ball simply exterior his personal field, moved upfield to become involved once more with a quick-thinking cross for Pere Milla, earlier than making a lung-bursting run to get on the tip of the No. 10’s by ball and end with composure. It was a sweeping, scientific transfer by which each single participant made the best determination alongside the best way — a group purpose worthy of Barcelona, Actual Madrid or another aspect you care to say. — Kirkland
Groups in bother
Atalanta have to proper the ship
When striker Duvan Zapata went down with a extreme hamstring harm in early February — he’s anticipated to overlook the remainder of the season — Atalanta have been in a lifeless warmth with Juventus for fourth place and what could be a fourth straight look within the Champions League. Since then, the membership has received simply as soon as in Serie A play, taking 5 factors from 5 matches.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s Nerazzurri have been held to a scoreless house draw towards Genoa on Sunday, dropping them eight factors behind Juve and simply two factors forward of eighth-place Fiorentina. They scored 4 targets on Sampdoria on February 28 and have in any other case scored simply twice of their final six Serie A matches. They’re nonetheless scoring within the Europa League, the place they are going to take a 3-2 lead over Bayer Leverkusen into subsequent week’s second leg in Germany. However until they plan on successful the Europa League altogether, they should re-discover their scoring contact again house in Italy, and shortly, in the event that they need to play in Europe once more subsequent 12 months. — Connelly
Sevilla slipping in LaLiga race
Sevilla are presupposed to be the group finest positioned to problem Actual Madrid for the LaLiga title however six attracts of their final eight league video games — albeit with 5 of them coming away from house — is a good distance from title-winning type. Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano left them seven factors off the leaders, a niche which might develop to 10 factors by the point Madrid go to Actual Mallorca on Monday evening.
Supervisor Julen Lopetegui left Vallecas complaining in regards to the VAR — which dominated out a first-half Rafa Mir purpose for handball and later overturned a penalty award — and the state of the pitch, however Sevilla actually had no-one in charge however themselves for a show that noticed them create far too little hazard till it was a lot too late. Sevilla could be smart to neglect about any remaining title aspirations and as an alternative look over their shoulders on the groups determined to overhaul them within the race to complete second.
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona lead the chasing pack — each in type and simply 5 factors behind — with Actual Betis two factors additional again. If Sevilla do not begin turning these attracts into wins quickly, they will be battling to hold onto a spot within the high 4. — Kirkland
Weekend MVP
Ronaldo responds with Brady-worthy outing
Cristiano Ronaldo has at all times possessed an unimaginable capacity to put in writing his personal scripts, so was it actually any shock that, following every week of headlines questioning his future at Manchester United, the 37-year-old responded to the off-field noise by scoring a hat-trick within the 3-2 win towards Tottenham?
It was Ronaldo’s first United hat-trick since 2008, throughout his first spell on the membership, and got here on a day when FIFA confirmed him to be soccer’s all-time highest goalscorer. And sure, he additionally did it on the day that NFL legend Tom Brady watched from the Outdated Trafford administrators’ field. It was nearly as if Ronaldo placed on a private present for one of many only a few sports activities stars who might declare to be in the identical stratosphere because the Portugal captain.
Remarkably, Ronaldo even scooped the remainder of the world by a day, quizzing Brady over his future a full 24 hours earlier than the 44-year-old confirmed that he was returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season within the NFL.
Ronaldo knew about Brady earlier than us 👀 pic.twitter.com/8dxeFu5MhN
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2022
In the meantime, the query marks over Ronaldo’s personal future have not, and will not, go away till we study the id of the membership’s new everlasting supervisor, however Saturday’s efficiency towards Spurs proved that the ultimate determination will likely be his.
Ronaldo has blown cold and hot in current weeks, however Spurs will attest to his enduring high quality. His first purpose was a long-range stunner, not too dissimilar from one he scored for United towards Porto in 2009, whereas the second was the type of poacher’s end which have accounted for a lot of of his 800-plus profession targets.
After which got here the match-winning header, when he outjumped Spurs defender Matt Doherty to attain previous goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
In some ways, Fred was United’s finest participant on Saturday, with the Brazil midfielder producing his finest efficiency in a purple shirt, however targets win video games and steal the headlines and no one is best than Ronaldo at doing each. — Ogden
