Manchester United’s Paul Pogba could head back to Juventus and Jesse Lingard could return to West Ham – Paper Talk | Transfer Centre News

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday’s national newspapers…

SUNDAY MAIL

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are both set to return to former clubs. Pogba looks set to move back to Juventus with Lingard edging towards joining West Ham as a free agent in the summer.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing Ivan Perisic but Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi hopes the winger shuns transfer interest and stays on at Inter.

THE SUN

Everton boss Frank Lampard is plotting a move for young Chelsea centre-half Levi Colwill, who has been part of Huddersfield’s push to the play-off final.

Fulham are keen to lure Nemanja Matic back to London when his Manchester United contract expires this summer.

INDEPENDENT

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is backing Joelinton to make Brazil’s World Cup squad.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has left the door open for a potential summer transfer move despite a stellar debut season in Serie A.

Arsenal’s dramatic collapse could yet have repercussions on Bukayo Saka and his imminent contract discussions, with reports indicating Arsenal may have to include a release clause in any new deal put in front of the academy graduate.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal have been joined by Newcastle and West Ham in the race to snap up Chelsea hotshot Armando Broja. The Blues striker has a host of Premier League clubs ready to try and acquire his services in the summer after his impressive stint on loan at Southampton.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is set to raid former club Rangers for defender Calvin Bassey in the summer,