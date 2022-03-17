Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has home burglarised during loss to Atleti

Paul Pogba has provided a reward for info after his house was burglarised whereas his kids have been inside throughout Manchester United’s Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid.

The Manchester United midfielder was knowledgeable of the incident after the ultimate whistle at Outdated Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Pogba’s spouse, Zulay, was within the stands for the sport, however his two younger kids have been at house on the time.

– ESPN+ viewers’ information: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, extra

A press release issued by Pogba on Wednesday learn: “Final evening our household’s worst nightmare was realised when our house was damaged into and burglarised whereas our infants have been sleeping of their bed room.

“The burglars have been in our house for lower than 5 minutes however in that point they took from us one thing extra precious than something we had in our house; our sense of security and safety.

“This occurred in the course of the closing minutes of final evening’s match after they knew that we’d not be house.

“My spouse and I rushed house not realizing if our kids have been protected and unhurt. As a father there isn’t any feeling worse on this world than not being there to guard your kids and I sincerely hope that nobody ever has to really feel what I felt final evening.

“It is because of this that I wish to supply a reward for anybody who has a clue to assist us. Please ship an information to [email protected]”

It’s the third incident involving Manchester-based footballers this 12 months, with sources telling ESPN that the membership plans to overview safety measures for all of its gamers.

Pogba’s United teammate, Victor Lindelof, suffered a break-in at his house in January and Manchester Metropolis defender Joao Cancelo was assaulted throughout a housebreaking at his house in February.