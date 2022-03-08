Manhattan vs. Rider: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing

Rider @ Manhattan

Regular Season Records: Rider 12-18; Manhattan 15-14

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the Rider Broncs are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 8 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Jaspers earned an 84-78 win in their most recent game against Rider in February.

Manhattan came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iona Gaels this past Thursday, sneaking past 74-72.

Meanwhile, the Broncs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday, winning 74-65.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Manhattan has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 29th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall — Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall — Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rider have won ten out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.