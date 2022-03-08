Manhattan vs. Rider: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

How to watch Manhattan vs. Rider basketball game
By Scout Staff
Who’s Playing
Rider @ Manhattan
Regular Season Records: Rider 12-18; Manhattan 15-14
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers and the Rider Broncs are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 8 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Jaspers earned an 84-78 win in their most recent game against Rider in February.
Manhattan came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iona Gaels this past Thursday, sneaking past 74-72.
Meanwhile, the Broncs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday, winning 74-65.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Manhattan has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 29th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall — Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rider have won ten out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.
- Feb 20, 2022 – Manhattan 84 vs. Rider 78
- Feb 08, 2022 – Rider 76 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 12, 2020 – Manhattan 87 vs. Rider 77
- Dec 11, 2020 – Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 64
- Mar 04, 2020 – Rider 71 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 26, 2020 – Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 63
- Feb 05, 2019 – Manhattan 73 vs. Rider 66
- Jan 19, 2019 – Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 47
- Feb 08, 2018 – Rider 77 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 07, 2018 – Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 02, 2017 – Rider 69 vs. Manhattan 68
- Feb 22, 2017 – Rider 93 vs. Manhattan 82
- Jan 13, 2017 – Manhattan 76 vs. Rider 73
- Feb 28, 2016 – Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2016 – Manhattan 65 vs. Rider 57
