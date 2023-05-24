Manhunt for murderer and second escapee from Ohio prison

Lima, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a convicted killer and another inmate who escaped from an Ohio prison and are offering a reward of up to $21,000 for information leading to their capture. They’re warning that both should be considered dangerous and not to approach them but to call 911 immediately if they’re spotted.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were discovered missing Tuesday from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bradley Gillespie, left, and James Lee in undated photos provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation Correction / Ohio State Highway Patrol

The agencies said Lee was found to be missing during a prisoner count late in the morning and a subsequent emergency count determined that Gillespie was also missing. They added that both were last seen on prison surveillance video Monday morning.

Gillespie was serving a murder sentence in the facility since 2016 and Lee was there since 2021 for burglary and safecracking.

The ODRC said it was also conducting an internal investigation.