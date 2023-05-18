Manny Machado injury update: Padres slugger suffers small hand fracture, but stays off injured list for now

The San Diego Padres have had a suffering season thus far and issues worsen as 3rd baseman, Manny Machado, suffered a small fracture in his left hand. Although it’s unknown whether or not Machado would require a keep at the injured list, he has been out for the crew’s remaining two video games after being hit at the hand through a pitch from Brad Keller right through Monday’s recreation towards the Royals. X-rays to begin with got here again destructive, but a next CT scan became up the fracture, as reported through supervisor Bob Melvin.

The 30-year-old Machado signed an 11-year, $350 million contract extension remaining offseason, but he has struggled on the plate this season. In 40 video games, he is had a .231/.282/.372 slash line and has hit into 9 double performs, which is the easiest in MLB. His OPS+ for the season stands at 84 in comparison to his pre-2023 profession mark of 126. A hand injury isn’t what he wishes, in particular when suffering to hit smartly.

Regarding the Padres’ struggles, the crew has a run differential of minus-8 at the season and they’re these days in fourth position within the National League West, 8 video games at the back of the first-place crew, Dodgers. Despite the go back of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto’s first complete season with the crew, plus the offseason signing of Xander Bogaerts, the San Diego offense has now not carried out smartly. Currently, they’re ranked 14th within the NL in runs scored and twelfth in OPS. Losing Machado, even if he’s suffering on the plate, isn’t one thing that the crew can find the money for.