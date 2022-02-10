Mansfield scaffolding collapse: 1 trapped, seriously injured







DALLAS — One person was seriously injured after a scaffolding collapsed at a large apartment complex under construction in Mansfield on Thursday morning, police said.

Firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. to the Watson Branch Road and Farm Road 157, where the apartment complex is under construction.

Firefighters learned that three people were inside a vehicle when a scaffolding at the complex collapsed on the vehicle.

One person got trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued, officials said. The person was seriously injured and was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Their condition later Thursday morning was not known.

Another victim in the vehicle was taken to Medical City Arlington in an ambulance. The third person declined to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Police are still investigating why the scaffolding collapsed.





