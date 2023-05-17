Mansfield, Texas: Stepfather shoots stepchildren, police say

MANSFIELD, Texas — Yesterday, Mansfield police reported that a brother and sister have been hospitalized after being shot by way of their stepfather in a home incident. The police have been dispatched to Arabian Court at round 10:40 p.m. after the taking pictures used to be reported. Officials say that the stepfather had a controversy with the mummy and assaulted her. The suspect then retrieved a handgun and shot his 13-year-old stepson and 21-year-old stepdaughter.

Mansfield police have reported that the suspect is in prison. The mom, at the side of her youngsters, went to Medical City Arlington; on the other hand, their present prerequisites are unknown as of Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing, and officers have now not but launched any further information on what led as much as the taking pictures.

