Mansfield’s Orion Jean Is Time Magazine 2021 Kid Of The Year – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Orion Jean is an 11-year-old sixth grader at Alma Martinez Intermediate School in Mansfield.

To say he’s wise beyond his years, is an understatement.

Through his Race To Kindness platform, Jean has secured 100,000 meals for those in needs and 500,000 books for children who otherwise would not have access to them.

For all of his charity work and his brilliance in the classroom, Orion has been named Time Magazine Kid Of The Year for 2021.

He tells CBS 11, the honor will not define him as much as his good works.

He hopes his own book, which he has authored on leadership, serves as a guide of how others can make a major difference in society and their communities as well.

