Manu Ginobili, Marques Johnson, Swin Cash headline finalists for 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame class

The last few years of Hall of Fame inductions have been among the most star-studded in recent basketball history. In the past two years alone, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Chris Webber all earned enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts.

While the class of 2022 won’t be quite as glamorous, there are still a number of incredible players and coaches up for the honor this year. Here’s the full list of finalists, which was announced on Friday during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend:

Leta Andrews

Swin Cash

Michael Cooper

Hugh Evans

Manu Ginobili

Tim Hardaway

Bob Huggins

Marques Johnson

George Karl

Marianne Stanley

Lindsay Whalen

Manu Ginobili, the four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs and 2004 Olympic gold medalist from Argentina, leads the incoming group of first-time nominees, and given his resume both domestically and internationally, would appear to be a safe bet for induction. Five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen is also a first-time nominee.

Beyond the first-timers, there are a number of nominees from years past who will have another chance this time around. Marques Johnson and Hardaway Sr. stand out as candidates who have had significant support in the past, and George Karl and Bob Huggins can make compelling cases from the coaching ranks. WNBA legend Swin Cash should also garner serious consideration. The committee typically also tries to reward a few lesser-known contributors to the game’s history.

The Hall of Fame’s entire list of nominees can be found here, and the class of 2022 will be announced in April at the Final Four in New Orleans. The induction ceremony will be held Sept. 9-10, 2022, in Springfield.