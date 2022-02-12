Manyavar aka Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment Status {KFintech}, Date & Link Details

Manyavar aka Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment Date and Status: Vedant Fashions IPO allotment is to be available on February 11. Please check the IPO allotment status on the KFintech registrar as on the allotment date.
Manyavar aka Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment is to be available on the KFintech registrar website on February 11. The refund will be initiated on February 14 and the shares will be credited to the Demat account on February 15. IPO may list on February 16. Vedant Fashions IPO subscribed a total of 2.57 times in that QIB 7.49 times, NII 1.07 times, and Retail 0.39 times. The IPO investors can check their Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status online on BSE Website, KFintech website or they can check it via their bank account and Demat login as well. Check out here step to step-by-step guide from where you can check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status online or offline.
Based on the retail subscription the basis of allotment will be around 1:1.
Vedant Fashions Industries IPO Allotment Links
#Step 1: How to check Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment at KFintech?
- Log on to KFintech IPO allotment link – KFintech.com/ipostatus/
- Select IPO Name ‘Vedant Fashions’ from the drop-down menu bar
- Select Option from PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID Option
- As per selection add PAN Number, Application Number, or Demat Account Number
- Click on the ‘Search’ Button
- You will be able to see your Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment on the screen (mobile/desktop).
#Step 2: How to check Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment at BSE?
- Log on to BSE Website – bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select box ‘Equity’ in the issue type
- Select IPO Name ‘Vedant Fashions’
- Type Your Application Number & PAN Number
- Click on the ‘Search’ Button
- You will be able to see your Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment on the screen (mobile/desktop).
#Step 3: How to check Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment in Demant Account?
- Call Your Broker or Login to Your Demat Account / Trading Account
- Check the stock is credited to your account or not
- If you got the allotment the credited shares will appear in the Demat account
#Step 4: How to check Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment in Bank Account?
- Login to your Bank Account from which you applied the Vedant Fashions IPO
- Check the Balance Tab
- If you got the allotment the Amount will be debited
- If you did not get the allotment the Amount will be released
- If you got the allotment you got SMS “Dear Customer, Bank Name Account 00001 is debited with INR 00000.00 on Date. Info: IPOName. The Available Balance is INR 000000.”
Vedant Fashions IPO Subscription Status (Final Data)
|Category
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|QIB
|0.06
|0.11
|7.49
|NII
|0.06
|0.09
|1.07
|RII
|0.22
|0.31
|0.39
|Total
|0.14
|0.21
|2.57
Vedant Fashions IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 04 February 2022
|IPO Close:
|08 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹3149 Crores
|Fresh Issue:
| N/A
|Offer for Sale:
|Approx 36,354,838 Equity Shares
|Face Value:
|₹1 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹824 to ₹866 Per Share
|Listing on:
|BSE & NSE
|Retail Quota:
|35%
|QIB Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|15%
|Discount:
|N/A
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Vedant Fashions IPO Market Lot
The Vedant Fashions IPO minimum market lot is 17 shares with ₹14,722 application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, 221 shares with ₹191,386 application amount.
|Minimum Lot Size:
|Minimum 17 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
|₹14,722 for 1 lot
|Maximum Lot Size:
|Maximum 221 Shares for 13 lot
|Maximum Amount:
|₹191,386 for 13 lot
Vedant Fashions IPO Time Table
The Vedant Fashions IPO date is 04 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 08 February 2022. The allotment date is 11 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 16 February 2022.
|Price Band Announcement:
|27 January 2022
|Anchor Investors Allotment:
|03 February 2022
|IPO Open Date:
|04 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|08 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|11 February 2022
|Refunds:
|14 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
|15 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
|16 February 2022
Vedant Fashions IPO Details
A leading men’s wedding wear brand Vedant Fashions is an owner of Manyavar, Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz. The investors response was not good as the grey market was not able to support. Vedant Fashions IPO opened on February 04, 2022, and closed on February 07, 2022. The price band is fixed at ₹824 to ₹866. The face value of the stock is ₹1. The company has good financials but in 2021 the revenues and the profit gone down due to Covid-19. We might see some reboost in coming years as the wedding wear market might lit up.
Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment FAQs
Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment date is 11 February 2022.
The IPO refund date is 14 February 2022.
The IPO allotment is based on the subscription. As per the retail application received the basis of allotment will be around 1:1.
Check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment via your PAN number, the application number, or the amount deducted in your bank.
Follow correct success ipo for the latest IPO news and their reviews, also keep following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
To know more about latest IPO gmp please visit correctsuccess.com