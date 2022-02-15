Finance

Manyavar aka Vedant Fashions IPO Listing on 16 February 2022

February 15, 2022
Manyavar aka Vedant Fashions IPO to list on NSE and BSE on 16 February 2022, Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Vedant Fashions is one of the leading brands of men’s wedding wear in India. They own brands like Manyavar, Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz. The IPO subscribed 2.57x times that comprises Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 7.49x, Non-institutional Bidders (NII) 1.07x, and Retail (RII) 0.39x. The company reported a profit of ₹133 crores in 2021 against a profit of ₹237 crores in 2020. The revenues gone down in 2021 to ₹625 crores against ₹948 crores in 2020. The stock will list in B Group. As per the market speculations the stock might list in between ₹850 to ₹880 range. Check out the Vedant Fashions IPO listing details as given below:

Latest Update: Vedant Fashions IPO is not listed yet. Stay tuned for Vedant Fashions share price. Happy Investing!

Vedant Fashions Share Price Live Quote

DetailsBSE ListingNSE Listing
IPO Price
List Price
High Price
Low Price
Close Price
Volume

BSE Notice of Listing: Notice

Vedant Fashions IPO Listing Details

Find the Vedant Fashions IPO listing details like BSE Code, NSE Code, ISIN Number, and Listing Group. The information given below will help you on the Vedant Fashions share listing day.

BSE Code543463
NSE CodeMANYAVAR
GroupB Group
ISIN NoINE825V01034
Offer Price₹866
Face Value₹1
Listing Date16 February 2022, Wednesday

Important Links:

Vedant Fashions IPO Subscription Status (Final Data)

CategoryDay 1Day 2Day 3
QIB0.060.117.49
NII0.060.091.07
RII0.220.310.39
Total0.140.212.57

Vedant Fashions IPO Date & Price Band

 IPO Open: 04 February 2022
 IPO Close: 08 February 2022
 IPO Size: Approx ₹3149 Crores
 Fresh Issue: N/A
 Offer for Sale: Approx 36,354,838 Equity Shares
 Face Value: ₹1 Per Equity Share
 Price Band: ₹824 to ₹866 Per Share
 Listing on: BSE & NSE
 Retail Quota: 35%
 QIB Quota: 50%
 NII Quota: 15%
 Discount: N/A
 DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here
 RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here

Vedant Fashions IPO Market Lot

The Vedant Fashions IPO minimum market lot is 17 shares with ₹14,722 application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, 221 shares with ₹191,386 application amount.

 Minimum Lot Size: Minimum 17 Shares for 1 lot
 Minimum Amount: ₹14,722 for 1 lot
 Maximum Lot Size: Maximum 221 Shares for 13 lot
 Maximum Amount: ₹191,386 for 13 lot

Vedant Fashions IPO Time Table

The Vedant Fashions IPO date is 04 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 08 February 2022. The allotment date is 11 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 16 February 2022.

 Price Band Announcement: 27 January 2022
 Anchor Investors Allotment: 03 February 2022
 IPO Open Date: 04 February 2022
 IPO Close Date: 08 February 2022
 Basis of Allotment: 11 February 2022
 Refunds: 14 February 2022
 Credit to Demat Account: 15 February 2022
 IPO Listing Date: 16 February 2022

Vedant Fashions IPO Listing FAQs:

When is Vedant Fashions IPO Listing Date?

Vedant Fashions IPO listing date is 08 February 2022, Tuesday.

What will be the estimated listing price of Vedant Fashions stock?

As per the market speculations, the IPO might list at ₹260 to ₹280 level. If the market supports the stock might go on a higher side around ₹300+ level while on the downside the stock might hit to ₹250 level.

How many returns are expected in Vedant Fashions IPO?

The IPO might give a listing profit/loss of ₹2000 to ₹3000.

What is Vedant Fashions Share Price on Listing Day?

The IPO is listed at ₹0.00 on NSE and at ₹0.00 on BSE.

Will Vedant Fashions will list on NSE and BSE?

Yes, The IPO to list on NSE and BSE both the indices.

Should I buy Vedant Fashions shares on a listing day?

Long-term investors should buy the stock on a listing day. Stock Market investments are subject to market risks.

What is a BSE and NSE Code for the Vedant Fashions IPO?

The BSE Code is 543458 while NSE Code is AWL.

