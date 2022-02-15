Manyavar aka Vedant Fashions IPO Listing on 16 February 2022

Latest Update: Vedant Fashions IPO is not listed yet. Stay tuned for Vedant Fashions share price. Happy Investing!
Vedant Fashions Share Price Live Quote
|Details
|BSE Listing
|NSE Listing
|IPO Price
|List Price
|High Price
|Low Price
|Close Price
|Volume
BSE Notice of Listing: Notice
Vedant Fashions IPO Listing Details
Find the Vedant Fashions IPO listing details like BSE Code, NSE Code, ISIN Number, and Listing Group. The information given below will help you on the Vedant Fashions share listing day.
|BSE Code
|543463
|NSE Code
|MANYAVAR
|Group
|B Group
|ISIN No
|INE825V01034
|Offer Price
|₹866
|Face Value
|₹1
|Listing Date
|16 February 2022, Wednesday
Important Links:
Vedant Fashions IPO Subscription Status (Final Data)
|Category
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|QIB
|0.06
|0.11
|7.49
|NII
|0.06
|0.09
|1.07
|RII
|0.22
|0.31
|0.39
|Total
|0.14
|0.21
|2.57
Vedant Fashions IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 04 February 2022
|IPO Close:
|08 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹3149 Crores
|Fresh Issue:
| N/A
|Offer for Sale:
|Approx 36,354,838 Equity Shares
|Face Value:
|₹1 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹824 to ₹866 Per Share
|Listing on:
|BSE & NSE
|Retail Quota:
|35%
|QIB Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|15%
|Discount:
|N/A
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Vedant Fashions IPO Market Lot
The Vedant Fashions IPO minimum market lot is 17 shares with ₹14,722 application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, 221 shares with ₹191,386 application amount.
|Minimum Lot Size:
|Minimum 17 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
|₹14,722 for 1 lot
|Maximum Lot Size:
|Maximum 221 Shares for 13 lot
|Maximum Amount:
|₹191,386 for 13 lot
Vedant Fashions IPO Time Table
The Vedant Fashions IPO date is 04 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 08 February 2022. The allotment date is 11 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 16 February 2022.
|Price Band Announcement:
|27 January 2022
|Anchor Investors Allotment:
|03 February 2022
|IPO Open Date:
|04 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|08 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|11 February 2022
|Refunds:
|14 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
|15 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
|16 February 2022
Vedant Fashions IPO Listing FAQs:
Vedant Fashions IPO listing date is 08 February 2022, Tuesday.
As per the market speculations, the IPO might list at ₹260 to ₹280 level. If the market supports the stock might go on a higher side around ₹300+ level while on the downside the stock might hit to ₹250 level.
The IPO might give a listing profit/loss of ₹2000 to ₹3000.
The IPO is listed at ₹0.00 on NSE and at ₹0.00 on BSE.
Yes, The IPO to list on NSE and BSE both the indices.
Long-term investors should buy the stock on a listing day. Stock Market investments are subject to market risks.
The BSE Code is 543458 while NSE Code is AWL.
