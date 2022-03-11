Map: Where Ukraine refugees are heading

A minimum of 549 civilians, together with 41 kids, have been killed in Ukraine.
A minimum of 2,504,893 individuals have fled Ukraine to neighboring nations since Russian forces invaded the japanese European nation on Feb. 24, in line with the United Nations refugee company, UNHCR.
The vast majority of refugees have escaped to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.
A minimum of 103,000 of the refugees are third-country nationals, in line with the Worldwide Group for Migration (IOC).
On the Polish border, UNHCR workers reported traces that have been miles lengthy. In Romania, individuals have been ready as much as 20 hours to enter, in line with company workers.
The 37-mile trek from the Ukraine metropolis of Odessa to the border of Moldova took some refugees 24 hours to make, the company stated.
In Hungary, arrivals have been “regular and ready instances fluctuate.”
Ukrainian residents have additionally been displaced inside the nation, in line with Filippo Grandi, the UNHCR commissioner, however it’s unknown what number of presently. He additionally stated there’s a “rising variety of unaccompanied and separated kids.”
Greater than 470,000 non-Ukrainian individuals, “together with numerous abroad college students and labor migrants,” stay within the nation as properly, in line with the IOM.
In what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “particular army operation,” Russian forces proceed to try to push via Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces maintain regular within the struggle.
Thus far, no less than 536 civilian casualties have been recorded within the battle, 136 of whom have been killed, in line with the U.N.
Many causes have been cited as Putin’s reasoning for the assaults, together with the specter of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, the Western army alliance. However Putin has additionally tried to query Ukraine’s legitimacy as a rustic and claimed that the nation wanted to be liberated from Nazis.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to stay in Kyiv and struggle in opposition to Russian forces.
“We’re all right here. Our army are right here, as are our individuals and entire society,” Zelenskyy stated in a video posted to Fb. “We’re all right here defending our independence and our nation. And we’ll go on doing that. Glory to our defenders! Glory to Ukraine.”