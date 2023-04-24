Maple Leafs, 3 others eye comanding 3-1 NHL playoff leads

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning won’t have the tough and hard popularity of Philadelphia’s Stanley Cup-winning Broad Street Bullies of the Seventies. However, all over a contemporary playoff recreation, Auston Matthews and Steven Stamkos shocked lovers after they dropped their gloves to battle every different. This transfer is very abnormal for NHL stars who’re higher recognized for his or her offensive abilities than their bodily toughness.

The battle underscores the top stakes of the postseason, the place the Maple Leafs are lately main the Lightning 2-1 within the best-of-seven Eastern Conference matchup heading into Game 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS) on Monday night time.

Matthews, who earlier than clashing with Stamkos, could not recall ever preventing an opponent, mentioned, “Sometimes there’s a time and place for that, so you gotta stick up for yourself.”

The Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly’s shove into the forums of Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point instigated the battle between Matthews and Stamkos. Soon after, Toronto’s Ryan O’Reilly and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov have been additionally despatched to the penalty field for preventing.

“You see one of the best players in the world go head first into the boards, there’s got to be a response,” Stamkos mentioned, and added, “It’s nothing personal… It’s just playoff hockey,”

This is the second one consecutive 12 months that the Maple Leafs have held a 2-1 lead over the Lightning within the first spherical. Last 12 months, regardless of profitable Game 4 in Tampa, the Lightning sooner or later got here again to win in seven video games, proceeding the Maple Leafs’ lengthy stretch of postseason struggles. The Maple Leafs have no longer gained a playoff sequence since 2004.

DEVILS AT RANGERS, New York leads 2-1 (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

After an additional time loss in Game 3 at house, the Rangers will glance to show issues round in Game 4. Special groups play has been a consider every of the primary 3 video games and will probably be essential once more.

(*3*) Rangers captain Jacob Trouba mentioned.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS AT JETS, Vegas leads 2-1 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Vegas Golden Knights hope to achieve a commanding 3-1 lead of their Western Conference sequence in opposition to the Winnipeg Jets. After their bodily Game 3, which ended lower than 4 mins into the second one additional time, Vegas should focal point on completing sturdy. Despite squandering a three-goal lead within the 3rd duration, Vegas is banking on its huge playoff enjoy to profit the workforce in Game 4 and past within the best-of-seven sequence.

AVALANCHE AT KRAKEN, Colorado leads 2-1 (10 p.m. ET, TBS)

The hoopla surrounding the primary house playoff recreation in Kraken historical past is over, and the query now’s whether or not Seattle can flip round or even the sequence after Colorado has been the easier workforce for many of the previous two video games. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen all contributed to the Avalanche’s Game 3 win, whilst the Kraken might be having a look to get their best scorers, together with Jared McCann, stepping into Game 4.

AP Sports Writers Vinay Cherwoo and Tim Booth contributed to this record.