Maple Leafs vs. Sabres odds, line: 2022 NHL Heritage Classic picks, prediction from model on 89-66 run

The 2022 NHL Heritage Traditional might resemble a winter wonderland as snow is within the forecast when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off towards the Buffalo Sabres in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday. The Maple Leafs (37-16-5) received their first two out of doors contests as they defeated Detroit in each the 2014 Winter Traditional at Michigan Stadium and the 2017 Centennial Traditional at BMO Discipline in Toronto. The staff misplaced to Washington at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland within the 2018 Stadium Sequence, whereas Buffalo (19-32-8) has but to win outside because it fell to Pittsburgh in a shootout at Ralph Wilson Stadium within the 2008 Winter Traditional and the New York Rangers in time beyond regulation at Citi Discipline in Queens, New York in the identical occasion 10 years later.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres cash line: Toronto -320, Buffalo +250

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres over-under: 6.5 objectives

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres puck line: Toronto -1.5 (-110)

TOR: Toronto is 8-Three in its final 11 conferences with Buffalo

BUF: Buffalo is 1-7 in its final eight video games on Sundays

Why it’s best to again the Maple Leafs

Toronto is using a three-game factors streak after falling to Arizona 5-Four in time beyond regulation on Thursday. The Maple Leafs have scored at the very least 4 objectives in every of their final 4 contests, amassing 19 in that span. Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 44 objectives and is three away from matching the profession excessive he set in 2019-20.

The 24-year-old Matthews is within the midst of a four-game streak throughout which he has scored seven objectives. William Nylander has objectives in back-to-back contests after tallying towards the Coyotes, whereas Alexander Kerfoot and Pierre Engvall additionally scored on Thursday, giving the Maple Leafs 10 gamers with double-digit objective totals. Kerfoot added a pair of assists for his third three-point efficiency of the season.

Why it’s best to again the Sabres

Buffalo is coming off a 3-1 house victory towards Vegas on Thursday, its third win in 5 contests. Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, who had been acquired from the Golden Knights within the deal for Jack Eichel on Nov. 4, scored towards their former staff whereas Victor Olofsson additionally tallied. Krebs ended a 15-game drought along with his objective and Tuch’s tally was his first in 11 contests, whereas Olofsson reached double figures for the third consecutive season.

Craig Anderson made 30 saves Thursday en path to his third victory in 4 outings. The win was the 300th of the 40-year-old’s profession, making him the 39th goaltender in NHL historical past to succeed in the plateau. Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson share the staff lead with 23 objectives, and each scored within the Sabres’ 5-1 victory at Toronto on March 2.

