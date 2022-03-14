March Madness 2022 bracket predictions: NCAA Tournament picks from top college basketball model

Mike Krzyzewski will make his 36th March Insanity look when the Duke Blue Devils (28-6) sq. off in opposition to the Cal State Fullerton Titans (21-10) on Friday within the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Blue Devils enter the NCAA bracket 2022 contemporary off a lopsided defeat in opposition to Virginia Tech within the ACC title sport. Regardless of the devastating defeat, Krzyzewski’s workforce ought to enter March Insanity 2022 stuffed with confidence after successful their its ACC common season title since 2010.
The Blue Devils additionally received the nationwide championship in 2010, however how will they fare within the 2022 NCAA Match discipline? Duke is the No. 2 seed within the West Area, which additionally options proficient faculties like Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Michigan State. Earlier than filling out any NCAA Match brackets 2022, make sure to see the 2022 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin completely crushed its March Insanity picks final match, beating over 92 % of all CBS Sports activities brackets for the second time in three years. The mannequin additionally nailed a whopping three groups within the Closing 4 final yr.
It is aware of the best way to spot an upset as effectively. The identical mannequin has produced brackets which have nailed 17 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It additionally nailed some large upsets final match, together with predicting the championship sport between Gonzaga and Baylor, and hit Houston’s Midwest Area win regardless that the Cougars weren’t the No. 1 seed.
There’s merely no cause to depend on luck when there’s confirmed know-how that can assist you dominate your 2022 March Insanity picks. Now, the mannequin has simulated each attainable matchup within the 2022 NCAA Match and revealed its optimum bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.
Prime 2022 March Insanity bracket picks
One workforce set to disrupt 2022 March Insanity brackets, in keeping with the mannequin: No. 6 Alabama suffers a defeat within the first spherical within the West Area. Alabama will face both Rutgers or Notre Dame, the play-in 11-seeds. Alabama is well-known for its explosive offense, because the Crimson Tide ranks 10th within the nation in scoring offense at 80.zero factors per sport. Nonetheless, Alabama has struggled all through the season on the defensive aspect of the ground.
Actually, Alabama is permitting opponents to knock down over 43.47 % of their discipline objectives this season, which ranks 194th in school basketball. The Crimson Tide enter the NCAA Match 2022 giving up 76.four factors per sport, which ranks 318th within the nation. SportsLine’s mannequin expects Alabama’s porous protection would be the cause the Crimson Tide undergo a first-round defeat within the 2022 NCAA bracket.
One other workforce to again in your 2022 NCAA Match picks: The 10th-seeded Davidson Wildcats, who stun No. 7 Michigan State within the first spherical of the West Area. Davidson ranks 16th within the nation in help to turnover ratio (1.46), which means the Wildcats know the best way to share the ball on the offensive finish of the ground. The workforce’s potential to persistently discover the open man has allowed Davidson to knock down 48.45 % of its discipline objectives this season, the 14th best-mark within the nation.
The Wildcats are led by guard Foster Loyer, who is aware of the ins-and-outs of Tom Izzo’s system very effectively. Loyer performed in over 80 profession video games for Michigan State earlier than transferring to Davidson earlier than the 2021-22 season. The junior guard is averaging 16.6 factors, 3.Three assists and three.2 rebounds for the Wildcats, a serious cause why SportsLine’s mannequin likes Davidson’s possibilities of being a 2022 NCAA Match bracket buster.
Learn how to make 2022 NCAA Match bracket predictions
SportsLine’s mannequin additionally has one area the place the No. 5 seed goes to the Elite Eight and the 14-seed delivers a stunning upset. Nailing these picks may actually make or break your bracket. With the mannequin’s confirmed observe file of calling bracket-busting upsets, you may need to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any bracket picks.
So who else makes a deep run within the NCAA Match 2022? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features a No. 5 seed in the Elite Eight and a 14-seed that delivers a massive shocker, plus see who wins every single game, all from the mannequin that beat over 92 % of bracket gamers two of the final three years.
