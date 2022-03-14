March Madness 2022: Committee reveals official NCAA Tournament bracket seed list from 1-68

The 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket is out, and with it, a transparent image of the trail every of the 68 qualifying groups has to take to win faculty basketball’s largest prize. However how did every of these groups stack up in opposition to others that shared their seed quantity?

The NCAA Males’s Basketball Choice Committee makes use of an S-curve to seed groups. They achieve this to effort placing greatest No. 1 seed in the identical bracket because the worst No. 2 seed, the most effective No. Three seed, the worst No. Four seed and so forth. This, in fact, is the best use of the S-curve. Neither the method nor the committee itself is ideal. Committee members additionally must regulate convention affiliations and even geographic issues when slotting groups into the bracket.

Right here’s a take a look at all 68 groups as they’re seeded for the NCAA Tournament. Keep tuned to CBS Sports activities for full protection of March Insanity all through the lads’s and girls’s NCAA Tournaments.

2022 NCAA Event bracket seed record

1. Gonzaga (26-4)

2. Arizona (31-3)

3. Kansas (28-6)

4. Baylor (26-6)

5. Auburn (27-5)

6. Kentucky (26-7)

7. Villanova (26-7)

8. Duke (28-6)

9. Wisconsin (24-7)

10. Tennessee (26-7)

11. Purdue (27-7)

12. Texas Tech (25-9)

13. UCLA (25-7)

14. Illinois (22-9)

15. Windfall (25-5)

16. Arkansas (25-8)

17. UConn (23-9)

18. Houston (29-5)

19. Saint Mary’s (25-7)

20. Iowa (26-9)

21. Alabama (19-13)

22. LSU (22-11)

23. Texas (21-11)

24. Colorado State (25-5)

25. USC (26-7)

26. Murray State (30-2)

27. Michigan State (22-12)

28. Ohio State (19-11)

29. Boise State (27-7)

30. North Carolina (24-9)

31. San Diego State (23-8)

32. Seton Corridor (21-10)

33. Creighton (22-11)

34. TCU (20-12)

35. Marquette (19-12)

36. Memphis (21-10)

37. San Francisco (24-9)

38. Miami (23-10)

39. Loyola Chicago (25-7)

40. Davidson (27-6)

41. Iowa State (20-12)

42. Michigan (17-14)

43. Wyoming (25-8)

44. Rutgers (18-13)

45. Indiana (20-13)

46. Virginia Tech (23-12)

47. Notre Dame (22-10)

48. UAB (27-7)

49. Richmond (23-12)

50. New Mexico State (26-6)

51. Chattanooga (27-7)

52. South Dakota State (30-4)

53. Vermont (28-5)

54. Akron (24-9)

55. Longwood (26-6)

56. Yale (19-11)

57. Colgate (23-11)

58. Montana State (27-7)

59. Delaware (22-12)

60. Saint Peter’s (19-11)

61. Jacksonville State (21-10)

62. Cal State Fullerton (21-10)

63. Georgia State (18-10)

64. Norfolk State (24-6)

65. Wright State (21-13)

66. Bryant (22-9)

67. Texas Southern (18-12)

68. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-11)