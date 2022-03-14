March Madness 2022 – What to know about every team in the men’s NCAA tournament bracket

Now that the 2022 males’s NCAA match area is about, you may want the appropriate info to make the appropriate picks in your March Madness bracket. We’re right here to assist with our annual 68-team preview. The match will tip off Tuesday with the First 4 from Dayton, Ohio, and the primary spherical begins Thursday. Go to this hyperlink for the entire 2022 NCAA match schedule. For a listing of the 32 computerized bids which have reached March Insanity, go to ESPN’s “tickets punched” web page.
Brackets are open! Head to Tournament Challenge and fill out your bracket now!
Here is a quick have a look at each workforce within the area:
1-seeds
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Let’s do away with the jerseys and speak details. You’ve gotten a Division I powerhouse that has reached the nationwide title recreation in two of the previous 4 NCAA tournaments. Over a 20-year span, it has produced 10 NBA first-round picks. This yr, it’s led by two Wood Award candidates. Drew Timme, who averaged 17.5 PPG and 6.Three RPG, was named WCC participant of the yr. Chet Holmgren (14.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.6 BPG), a 7-foot-1 unicorn who’s a projected top-three decide on this summer time’s NBA draft, received the league’s defensive participant of the yr award. He has made 41% of his 3-point makes an attempt this season. The workforce is prime 10 in each adjusted offensive and defensive effectivity on KenPom.
It additionally has simply three losses this season: one to a Duke workforce with 5 projected first-round draft picks; the second to an Alabama workforce that additionally beat Houston, Tennessee and Baylor; and a 3rd at rival Saint Mary’s within the regular-season finale. All three of these groups are going to the NCAA match.
Ignore everybody who’s telling you to doubt Gonzaga’s Remaining 4 potential. The Zags are the highest general seed for a motive. They’ve been probably the most dominant workforce in America. They’ve NBA expertise and probably the most balanced program within the nation. And, getting into the NCAA match, you can make a legitimate case that that is the perfect workforce proper now. Let the haters hate. Gonzaga is actual.
Arizona Wildcats
Former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd inherited a problem when he was employed by Arizona final April. The cloud that hovered over Sean Miller’s tenure — the results of his ties to an NCAA infractions case and an FBI investigation that rocked your complete sport — appeared to jeopardize the way forward for the storied program.
But, in his first season with this system, and his first season as a Division I head coach, Lloyd may win a nationwide championship with a workforce whose ascension has been exceptional. He has put collectively a adorned résumé that features wins in opposition to Michigan, Illinois and a 4-1 document in opposition to USC and UCLA. He has three legit stars — projected NBA draft lottery decide Bennedict Mathurin (17.1 PPG), Azuolas Tubelis (14.7 PPG) and Christian Koloko (12.1 PPG, 7.Zero RPG) — who may lead Arizona to the Remaining 4 for the primary time in 21 years.
The Wildcats have loved a top-15 standing in adjusted offensive and defensive effectivity on KenPom all through the season, an indication of their steadiness and consistency. Why does that matter? Each workforce that has received the nationwide title since 2002, apart from the miraculous 2013-14 UConn squad, completed the yr within the prime 25 in each adjusted offensive and defensive effectivity. Arizona, which made greater than 49% of its photographs contained in the arc this season, matches that profile. But it surely’s honest to query the competitors in league play. The Pac-12 was arguably the weakest Energy 5 convention this season. You recognize that factor that individuals do after they query Gonzaga yearly? Arizona in all probability might be spared that illogical evaluation.
Baylor Bears
Scott Drew received his first nationwide title final season with a dominant effort. The Bears received all six of their NCAA match video games by a minimum of 9 factors, together with the lopsided 86-70 victory over Gonzaga within the nationwide title recreation. However many anticipated them to take a step again this season. That is what occurs to most championship groups that lose their greatest gamers — Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Jared Butler — to the NBA draft.
However Drew’s crew has come roaring again to defend its nationwide championship. Adam Flagler (13.Four PPG, 43.8% from contained in the arc) is one among six gamers on this roster averaging a minimum of 8.Four PPG — a gaggle that additionally consists of projected first-round decide Kendall Brown. And with Arizona switch James Akinjo (13.Four PPG, 5.7 APG) on the ground, Baylor has pressured turnovers on almost one-quarter of its opponents’ possessions. That is quite a bit.
That depth has been vital for a workforce coping with key accidents. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (8.Four PPG, 6.Eight RPG) suffered a season-ending knee harm in early February and LJ Cryer (13.5 PPG, 46.8% from 3) has been sidelined for weeks with a foot harm. The accidents are a priority for this workforce shifting ahead, however Baylor is legit, and a troublesome matchup for the sector. Once more.
Kansas Jayhawks
On July 6, 2021, Ochai Agbaji introduced he was withdrawing from the NBA draft, someday earlier than the deadline, and would return to Kansas. “I can’t thank my household sufficient, the NBA groups, my KU coaches and teammates, in addition to everybody who supported me on this course of,” Agbaji stated. “I’m so trying ahead to subsequent season, taking part in in entrance of the perfect followers in basketball and contending for a nationwide championship.” That call modified Kansas’ prospects and has positioned this system to chase Invoice Self’s second nationwide title. With Agbaji (19.Eight PPG, 40.3% from 3) on the ground this season, Kansas has shot 56% contained in the 3-point line, per hooplens.com. Agbaji is a Wood Award contender and a projected lottery decide.
He is not alone. Christian Braun (14.6 PPG) is a professional prospect, too. And a supporting solid of Jalen Wilson, David McCormack and Dajuan Harris Jr. has been robust sufficient to assist Kansas climate the inconsistency of Arizona State switch Remy Martin, who had lingering accidents and issues discovering his rhythm with this squad. Self is absolutely doing this with six guys, a nucleus of expertise that might ship him to New Orleans, the place the Jayhawks additionally performed within the Remaining 4 in 2012. To win the entire thing this time would require a stellar efficiency from McCormack, who generally shrinks in large moments.
2-seeds
Auburn Tigers
Auburn has put collectively one of the crucial surprising performances of 2021-22. Sure, Bruce Pearl had expertise. Jabari Smith entered the season a five-star recruit. North Carolina switch Walker Kessler arrived with one thing to show. And Wendell Inexperienced Jr. (Japanese Kentucky) and Okay.D. Johnson (Georgia) had glorious résumés. However after they all stepped on the court docket collectively for the primary time, it was clear Pearl had assembled a workforce with a excessive ceiling and an immediate chemistry that fueled Auburn’s 22-1 begin general and 10-Zero rally within the SEC. Alongside the best way, the Tigers KO’d Murray State, LSU, Kentucky and Alabama (twice) whereas Smith (17.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 43.6% from 3) appeared the a part of a possible No. 1 NBA draft decide.
However the Tigers limp into the postseason after a lukewarm end. Ought to that concern you? Possibly. Challenges with turnovers and 3s have been an element of their late-season stumbles.
Auburn will not present as much as any recreation within the match with a expertise deficit. However a workforce that made simply 30% of its 3-point makes an attempt in SEC play may get stumped within the later rounds if issues find yourself in a shootout. The final three nationwide champions all shot a minimum of 39% from 3. It is honest to be involved about this workforce’s lackluster exhibiting within the SEC match, which ended with a loss to Texas A&M.
Duke Blue Devils
After his workforce’s double-digit loss to North Carolina within the closing house recreation of his teaching profession, Mike Krzyzewski stated, “the season isn’t over.” And sure, Duke will nonetheless enter the NCAA match as a robust contender to win the legendary coach a sixth and closing nationwide title.
If the match might be determined by expertise swimming pools, then it will not be a shock to see the Blue Devils lower down the nets on April 4. Paolo Banchero (No. 2), AJ Griffin (No. 11), Trevor Keels (No. 18), Mark Williams (No. 23) and Wendell Moore Jr., (No. 28) are all projected first-round draft picks. The 2012 Kentucky workforce that set the document for many draft picks from one faculty had 4 first-round alternatives. Solely two squads anchored by one-and-done gamers — Moore is a junior — have received nationwide titles (Kentucky in 2012, Duke in 2015) for the reason that NBA modified its age restrict for draftees in 2005. This group may turn out to be the third to attain that feat.
Duke largely sailed by a mediocre ACC, but it surely additionally owns victories over Kentucky and Gonzaga. And 12 of its 16 ACC wins have been by double digits. The Blue Devils match the profile of previous nationwide champions, despite the fact that they’re 44th in adjusted defensive effectivity. They’ll overwhelm most groups in America. They usually have the gamers to earn one other ring.
Kentucky Wildcats
We’ve witnessed a handful of juggernaut performances by Wood Award winners lately. Iowa’s Luka Garza was a drive in 2020-21. Duke’s Zion Williamson was unmatched in 2018-19. However you may need to return to Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan and his 1996-97 marketing campaign (20.Eight PPG, 14.7 RPG) to discover a correct comparability to West Virginia switch Oscar Tshiebwe. Coming into Saturday, the Wildcats grabbed 40% of their missed photographs with Tshiebwe on the ground, per hooplens.com. That is wild. They usually capitalized on these second-chance alternatives by connecting on almost 37% of their 3-point makes an attempt in SEC play.
John Calipari has a uncommon mix of youth and expertise this yr. Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Kellan Grady lead probably the most environment friendly offense within the SEC. And TyTy Washington Jr. (12.Eight PPG, 4.Zero APG) is the freshman who finds methods to impression video games even when he isn’t scoring.
There was a stretch in January and February when Kentucky appeared like the perfect workforce in America. Calipari may win a nationwide title in New Orleans, 10 years after Anthony Davis led this system to a nationwide championship on the Superdome. Each Kentucky fan will inform you their considerations although: Within the Wildcats’ first 30 video games this yr, solely Grady and Tshiebwe appeared in all of them.
Villanova Wildcats
Within the closing stretch of 2020-21, Collin Gillespie suffered an harm that will have ended his time at Villanova underneath regular circumstances. He had performed too many video games — in a profession that included a nationwide championship in his freshman season — to earn a medical redshirt. However then the NCAA determined to present each participant one other yr of eligibility due to the pandemic, and Gillespie returned for a fifth season.
With him on the ground this season, Villanova has dedicated turnovers on simply 14% of its possessions getting into Saturday’s Large East match closing, which it received 54-48 over Creighton. The Wildcats completed second to Windfall within the convention title race, on a 7-1 run of their previous eight video games. That stated, Jay Wright’s nationwide title groups have been higher defensively than this workforce, which has surrendered a 48% clip contained in the arc to its Large East opponents.
3-seeds
Purdue Boilermakers
Jaden Ivey (17.Three PPG, 36.8% from Three getting into Sunday) is without doubt one of the quickest gamers in school basketball, which is why so many NBA scouts and execs love the potential of projected No. 5 NBA draft decide. He can get to the rim at any time when he desires and he is an ace at drawing fouls. He has made 50% of his photographs in isolation matchups, per Synergy Sports activities knowledge. He and Zach Edey (14.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.Three BPG), a 7-Four star who is perhaps probably the most troublesome matchup within the sport, anchor a workforce that averaged 80.7 PPG within the common season, seventh within the nation.
However final week, the Boilermakers have been 100th in adjusted defensive effectivity. Two issues are true with groups hovering round that tier: They do not win nationwide titles and the potential for postseason disappointment is excessive. Solely two high-major groups since 2002 that completed the season ranked 100th adjusted defensive effectivity even made the NCAA match — Temple in 2013 and TCU in 2018. Neither made the second weekend and each have been, like Purdue, within the top-30 in adjusted offensive effectivity. Nonetheless, the Boilermakers beat Villanova and North Carolina and swept each Illinois and Iowa. This can be a good workforce with NBA expertise whose defensive points ought to be regarding.
Tennessee Volunteers
For no matter motive, some individuals do not like analytics when discussing a workforce’s potential. To us, analytics enable us a second have a look at a workforce that is perhaps higher, or worse, than we predict. Tennessee was ranked 13th within the first AP High 25 ballot in March. Per Barttorvik.com, an analytics website, the Vols have been the No. 5 workforce in school basketball since Feb. 1 — till they received the SEC match and vaulted to the No. 2 spot — a stretch that features a top-5 mark in adjusted defensive effectivity. The Vols have a double-digit win over Kentucky and five-point win over Auburn, each in Knoxville, since Feb. 1 too. Kennedy Chandler, a freshman and projected first-round draft decide, has shot 53.8% from contained in the arc and 36% from Three since then, too.
But it surely’s not all good for Tennessee: The Vols have made simply 43.1% of their 2-pointers since Feb. 1, 337th out of 358 Division I groups, per Barttorvik.com.
Texas Tech Pink Raiders
When Chris Beard introduced he was leaving Texas Tech, which he had taken to its solely Remaining 4 look so far (2019), there have been considerations concerning the stability of this system. Those that remained with the workforce went to athletic director Kirby Hocutt and made a request: promote assistant Mark Adams, who has been teaching for the reason that early 1980s, and was the chief of that Texas Tech protection that carried the Pink Raiders to the nationwide semifinals in 2019.
He is doing it once more. In his first yr on the helm, Texas Tech recorded the perfect adjusted defensive effectivity on KenPom and didn’t lose a regular-season recreation at house. Its résumé getting into Saturday’s Large 12 match closing in opposition to Kansas features a nonconference win over Tennessee, and a 3-1 document in 4 convention video games in opposition to Baylor and the Jayhawks. Let’s hope Kevin McCullar (10.Zero PPG, 5.Zero RPG, 1.5 SPG) can overcome a sprained ankle that has sidelined him in current weeks.
Wisconsin Badgers
Preseason polls picked Wisconsin to complete 10th within the Large Ten. The projections weren’t outlandish. The Badgers had simply misplaced a fleet of seniors and a disastrous offseason included a report of main turmoil inside the program. Few anticipated them to area a aggressive Large Ten squad.
However taking part in with out that highlight and amid the doubts appears to have helped a Wisconsin workforce that will win the NCAA’s “largest shock award” if that honor existed. Wisconsin sealed the Large Ten title with an exciting, late-season win over Purdue, punctuating a yr that included victories over Houston, Saint Mary’s, Marquette, Ohio State, Iowa and the Boilermakers (twice).
Whereas a top-30 protection and one among America’s lowest turnover charges helped, the sudden Wood Award marketing campaign of Johnny Davis (19.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG) is what modified Wisconsin’s fortunes. Anticipate groups to maintain placing an additional defender Davis within the match and dare one other Wisconsin participant to beat them.
4-seeds
Arkansas Razorbacks
The Razorbacks began their SEC schedule with losses to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, not precisely showcasing the efficiency of a workforce picked to complete third within the league behind Kentucky and Alabama within the convention’s preseason ballot. Then, they rallied and completed the common season profitable 13 of their subsequent 15 — a stretch that included wins over LSU (twice), Auburn and Kentucky.
Arkansas ranked because the No. 6 workforce in school basketball after struggling that three-game shedding streak, getting into Saturday’s SEC match semifinal in opposition to Texas A&M. However the Razorbacks made simply 31.8% of their 3-point makes an attempt throughout that interval. That is why this is perhaps the workforce within the NCAA match with the biggest hole between its flooring (see: nonconference loss to Hofstra) and ceiling.
Illinois Combating Illini
Kofi Cockburn (21.Zero PPG, 10.6 RPG) put collectively one other unimaginable season that secured him a spot among the many Wood Award finalists. With Cockburn on the ground this season, Illinois has averaged 14 extra factors per 100 possessions in contrast with when he was on the bench, per hooplens.com. Illinois, which earned a slice of the Large Ten title on the ultimate day of the common season, completed No. 2 in defensive effectivity within the convention, per KenPom — a formidable feat in a league that options 9 groups within the NET High 50.
Illinois has the expertise to win a number of video games within the NCAA match; a double-digit win over Wisconsin proved as a lot. However the technique to fight Brad Underwood’s squad additionally is not a thriller. In 5 of Illinois’ eight losses this season, Cockburn both did not play or picked up a minimum of 4 fouls. Even when he is accessible, nonetheless, can Illinois beat elite groups to achieve a Remaining 4? Powerful losses to Arizona and Purdue (twice) recommend the Combating Illini would possibly fall quick, particularly in the event that they run into a kind of squads with a few NBA prospects.
Windfall Friars
Ed Cooley’s profession is a film script ready to be written. Cooley was born in Windfall, Rhode Island, and labored his approach up the teaching ladder earlier than returning house to simply accept the head-coaching emptiness at Windfall in 2011. This yr, he led the Friars to their first Large East title.
This is not America’s sexiest workforce. There aren’t any NBA prospects or five-star recruits. However the Friars have been a gritty squad that simply finds methods to win battles. A five-point win over Wisconsin. A four-point win over Texas Tech. A four-point win over Connecticut. Nate Watson (13.Eight PPG) leads a squad with 5 gamers averaging a minimum of 10 factors. The hope is {that a} sports activities hernia that is been nagging Al Durham, the No. 2 scorer on the workforce, will not linger into the match. Even at full energy, although, questions on Windfall’s means to compete in opposition to the highest groups within the area — the Friars have been swept by Villanova within the common season — stay legitimate.
UCLA Bruins
Final season, UCLA made a miraculous run to the Remaining 4 as an 11-seed earlier than getting knocked out by a Jalen Suggs buzzer-beater that might be featured on NCAA match spotlight reels 100 years from now. However the UCLA squad of 2021-22 hasn’t stunned anybody. Johnny Juzang was a preseason All-American, and had a stellar season that helped him earn Wood Award consideration. By each vital metric, this yr’s UCLA squad, which getting into the Pac-12 match closing possessed probably the most environment friendly protection within the Pac-12 and made almost 50% of its photographs contained in the arc in league play, is healthier than final yr’s workforce. With top-15 marks in each adjusted offensive and defensive effectivity on KenPom, it matches the profile of previous nationwide champions.
Assuming Juzang’s current sprained ankle is not a priority going ahead, and opposing groups proceed to overlook 3s in opposition to them (30.1% in league play), the Bruins may present up once more within the Remaining 4.
5-seeds
UConn Huskies
Danny Hurley’s squad ended the common season 6-1 in its final seven video games. With 6-9 ahead Adama Sanogo on the court docket in the course of the common season, the Huskies recovered 39% of their missed photographs and made 39% of their 3s. Being a workforce that makes probably the most of its second-chance alternatives by nailing photographs from past the arc is not a nasty technique to enter the NCAA match. It is a technique that helped this workforce beat Auburn and Villanova.
The Huskies misplaced their lone matchup to Large East champ Windfall when Sanogo was sidelined by an stomach harm. Of their run to a third-place end within the league, their Large East opponents made 36% of their 3s in opposition to them, 10th out of 11 groups within the convention. Assuming their opponents do not shoot just like the Golden State Warriors, R.J. Cole (15.7 PPG), Tyrese Martin (13.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 42.7% from 3) & Co. may get to the second weekend.
Houston Cougars
Kelvin Sampson’s teaching effort this season may need surpassed his work with final yr’s Remaining 4 squad. That workforce performed nice protection and fought its technique to the final levels in Indianapolis. However then Quentin Grimes turned professional and DeJon Jarreau additionally departed. And 6 weeks into the 2021-22 season, Marcus Sasser, the workforce’s main scorer, and Tramon Mark, a key contributor, suffered season-ending accidents previous to the beginning of convention play. It ought to’ve been throughout now, proper?
Sampson did not get that message. His squad received the AAC regular-season and match crowns. Once more. It has misplaced simply two video games since Dec. 11. And, heading into the AAC match semifinal in opposition to Tulane, it boasted these top-15 marks in each adjusted offensive and defensive effectivity numbers on KenPom that Remaining 4 groups are inclined to possess. Josh Carlton (11.Eight PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.2 BPG) has been an AAC Participant of the Yr contender and Texas Tech switch Kyler Edwards (13.6 PPG) has been crucial, too. After trying simply eight 3s in 4 years, fifth-year standout Fabian White Jr., a 6-Eight ahead, has related on almost 39% of his photographs from past the arc.
The Cougars have weathered adversity all season, however enter the NCAA match with an opportunity to make one other run to the Remaining 4. That stated, do not ignore the lopsided 75-61 loss to Memphis within the workforce’s regular-season finale. Houston additionally ended the common season with only one win in opposition to a workforce ranked inside the prime 50 on KenPom (Oklahoma State).
Iowa Hawkeyes
In 2014, Shabazz Napier and UConn have been an afterthought, till they turned their late-season momentum right into a nationwide championship. Iowa is the main candidate on that “shock Remaining 4 run” checklist proper now. Per Barttorvik.com, the Large Ten match champs have been the No. 2 workforce in America, behind Gonzaga, since Feb. 1. Throughout that stretch, Fran McCaffery’s squad registered 82 or extra factors in 9 video games. Keegan Murray additionally blossomed into a possible first-team All-American and projected draft lottery decide.
His isn’t a reputation sufficient individuals know. However you will not discover a extra spectacular stat line outdoors Lexington than the one the 6-Eight ahead boasts: 23.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.Zero BPG, 40.6% from 3. He and his twin brother, Kris, (10.Zero PPG, 40.4% from 3), are two of 4 Iowa gamers averaging double digits. Though the Hawkeyes’ adjusted defensive effectivity within the excessive 90s does not cross the “seems like a champion” take a look at, that is nonetheless an intriguing workforce.
Saint Mary’s Gaels
Randy Bennett received WCC coach of the yr honors — regardless of Mark Few main Gonzaga to a one-loss convention season that includes largely lopsided victories. That is as a result of Bennett improved the Gaels’ document, profitable 11 extra video games than the earlier season. Saint Mary’s additionally completed within the prime 10 in adjusted defensive deficiency. Wins in opposition to Notre Dame and BYU and the regular-season sweep of San Francisco solely boosted its profile.
However the 67-57 house win in opposition to rival Gonzaga — simply the third lack of the season for the Zags — on Feb. 26 allowed the Gaels to play to their potential. It was the primary time Gonzaga had been held to underneath 60 factors since 2018-19, after they misplaced 60-47 within the WCC match, additionally to Saint Mary’s. Matthias Tass, a 6-foot-10 senior who has shot 55.3% from contained in the arc this season, is one among 4 gamers averaging double figures for the Gaels.
6-seeds
Alabama Crimson Tide
You may get a headache for those who attempt to perceive Alabama’s 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide personal wins over Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor, Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas, victories that helped them proceed by the season figuring out that they had an at-large bid largely locked up. They completed the common season within the 90s in adjusted defensive effectivity on KenPom, nonetheless, placing them amongst groups which are risky within the postseason.
The identical Alabama workforce, led by Jaden Shackelford (16.7 PPG), has losses to Iona, Missouri and Georgia. A newer snapshot of this crew, which performs at a top-20 tempo, does not assist, both: Since Valentine’s Day, Alabama has made 55.9% of its photographs contained in the arc, per Barttorvik.com. That is good, proper? However Nate Oats’ squad has additionally dedicated turnovers almost as soon as each 4 journeys up the ground. That is not good. This seems like a workforce that both marches to an Elite Eight look or will get stopped within the first spherical.
Colorado State Rams
Niko Medved’s squad, which completed second within the Mountain West race, is a gaggle in contrast to some other in school basketball. David Roddy (19.Four PPG, 7.6 RPG, 45.5% from 3), Isaiah Stevens (14.9 PPG), John Tonje (9.7 PPG) and Kendle Moore (6.Four PPG), the workforce’s prime 4 scorers, have all spent their complete careers at Colorado State. Chandler Jacobs (5.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG) is a former Division II All-American who joined the workforce in November.
The Rams completed the common season with the Mountain West’s most effective offense. They swept league champ Boise State and completed 8-1 of their final 9 video games. They usually have wins over Saint Mary’s and Creighton, two NCAA match groups. The Rams additionally surrendered a 51% clip contained in the arc in opposition to Mountain West groups. That is, nonetheless, a strong group.
LSU Tigers
You must think about the place LSU is perhaps if it performed outdoors the difficult SEC. In Tari Eason (16.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 2.Zero SPG, 35.5% from 3), LSU has one among school basketball’s most full, and underrated, gamers. The workforce has made 51% of its photographs contained in the 3-point line with Eason on the ground this season, per hooplens.com. He is additionally one among 4 Tigers averaging double digits this season.
LSU is top-5 in adjusted defensive effectivity on KenPom, and it performs onerous. However its convention is not its biggest subject. That might be a 20% turnover charge and a 32% clip from 3, which have helped create an inconsistent résumé with wins over Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama and losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Tigers additionally enter the NCAA match with out Will Wade, who’s not the top coach because of the scope of the Discover of Allegations the varsity lately acquired, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Texas Longhorns
Because the Longhorns arrived in Lubbock to face Texas Tech this season, Chris Beard watched as a sea of Pink Raiders followers screamed at him from the entrance seat of the workforce bus. They have been nonetheless mad about his departure to their in-state Large 12 rival. However Texas’ is a job with the next profile, and had at all times been on Beard’s checklist of dream gigs (he began his profession as a Texas grad assistant). Texas is now the third program Beard has led to the NCAA match in six years. But it surely hasn’t been simple.
The Longhorns have been prime 15 in adjusted defensive effectivity however solely related on 32.3% of their 3-point makes an attempt. Timmy Allen (12.Three PPG, 6.5 RPG) is an effective participant on a workforce full of fine, dependable gamers. However his workforce does not have any stars, and its depth took a success when 6-9 ahead Tre Mitchell took a private go away of absence in mid-February. After a strong begin, Texas completed 3-Four in its final seven regular-season video games. However the Longhorns additionally haven’t any dangerous losses on their résumé, which is anchored by wins over Tennessee and Kansas.
7-seeds
Michigan State Spartans
On his greatest groups, Tom Izzo at all times had a participant he may flip to at any time when his workforce confronted crucial moments in powerful video games, together with Mateen Cleaves, Draymond Inexperienced, Denzel Valentine and Cassius Winston. However Izzo spent this season with a strong workforce that by no means recognized or produced that star.
And that is superb. Michigan State nonetheless managed wins over Loyola Chicago, UConn, Wisconsin and Purdue on its approach securing this system’s 23rd consecutive NCAA match look. Gabe Brown (11.Four PPG, 37.3% from Three getting into the weekend), professional prospect Max Christie (9.5 PPG) & Co. can clearly play at a excessive degree. However the Spartans struggled within the closing weeks of the season, ending with a 6-9 document of their final 15 Large Ten video games following a 5-Zero begin in league play.
This simply is not one among Izzo’s greatest groups. A prolonged keep within the NCAA match could be a shock with this group.
Murray State Racers
All through this season, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been tweeting about his alma mater. Three years in the past, Morant led the Racers to an upset win over Marquette — Google his dunk over Joey Hauser even for those who’ve seen it earlier than — within the first spherical of the NCAA match. Murray State will return to the Large Dance this yr after profitable the Ohio Valley Convention match.
The Racers won’t have wanted that trophy, nonetheless, to earn an invitation. Since struggling a 71-58 highway loss to Auburn on Dec. 22, they’ve received 18 video games in a row and related on 55.2% of their photographs contained in the arc, per Barttorvik.com.
This is not a enjoyable story authored by a superb mid-major. That is the squad that can destroy your brackets and your favourite workforce’s desires. Tevin Brown (16.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.Four SPG, 38.9% from 3), who was a freshman on Morant’s workforce three years in the past, leads probably the most harmful mid-major within the NCAA match.
Ohio State Buckeyes
E.J. Liddell’s Wood Award-worthy season has been one among school basketball’s most ignored. The highest-15 finalist for the consideration is averaging 19.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG and a pair of.6 BPG, whereas connecting on almost 38% of his 3-point makes an attempt. In the meantime, wins over Seton Corridor, Duke and Wisconsin recommend Chris Holtmann’s squad can joust with top-tier groups this season. However the Buckeyes didn’t do this constantly. The hole of their metrics demonstrates the volatility of this squad, which is ranked 13th in adjusted offensive effectivity however 131st in adjusted defensive effectivity.
Liddell too has been overshadowed by the opposite Wood Award contenders in his personal league: Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. His Buckeyes ought to nonetheless be a troublesome opponent for any workforce they face within the NCAA match.
USC Trojans
Shedding a participant like Evan Mobley — who entered the week averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.Zero RPG and 1.7 BPG for a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that’s on tempo to make the NBA playoffs — didn’t destroy USC’s shot on the NCAA match. His brother, Isaiah Mobley (14.Three PPG, 8.5 RPG, 35.3% from 3), led a workforce that completed with a 14-6 document within the Pac-12 and anchored its résumé with wins over San Diego State and UCLA.
The Trojans did plenty of their work within the paint. They shot 50% from contained in the arc and held opponents to a 41% clip from Three with Mobley on the ground this season, per hooplens.com. One other factor to notice: USC’s Pac-12 opponents made 39% of their 3-point makes an attempt, a quantity which means the Trojans are both inviting elite shooters to their candy spots, or making ready to rise if that ridiculous quantity falls within the postseason.
8-seeds
Boise State Broncos
A 3-Four begin to Boise State’s season included losses to St. Bonaventure, UC Irvine and Cal State Bakersfield. Starting Dec. 1, issues modified, although. The Broncos went 21-Three the remainder of the best way and solely misplaced to Colorado State (twice) and Wyoming, making this crew one of the crucial constant groups in school basketball getting into the postseason. Per Barttorvik.com, Boise State has been the 25th-best workforce in school basketball since Dec. 1, and compelled turnovers on one-fifth of its opponents’ possessions throughout that span. Fifth-year standout Abu Kigab (14.7 PPG) is one among 5 Broncos averaging a minimum of 9.Zero PPG this season. There aren’t any spectacular nonconference victories on Boise State’s résumé, however profitable the title in a league that flirted with 4 NCAA match invites getting into Choice Sunday ought to rely for one thing.
North Carolina Tar Heels
Sure, Hubert Davis spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s closing house recreation at Cameron Indoor Stadium — with Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Silver and almost 100 former Duke gamers who’d come for a celebration left attempting to make sense of the Blue Devils’ 13-point defeat. It was a validating win for Davis in his first season as North Carolina’s head coach. But it surely was additionally the end result of a five-game profitable streak, a stretch that moved UNC off the bubble and solidly into the NCAA match.
That win at Duke additionally showcased what the Tar Heels will be: an offensive powerhouse with Armando Bacot (16.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG) thriving within the paint and a group of shooters on a workforce that made 37% of its 3-pointers in the course of the common season. It makes that nine-point Feb. 16 loss to Pitt seem to be an anomaly for a gaggle with second-weekend potential — if it performs to its strengths.
San Diego State Aztecs
For the previous six weeks, life has been fairly good for San Diego State — a minimum of at any time when it hasn’t needed to face Boise State. Since Feb. 6, the Aztecs have gone 11-2. Each losses got here in opposition to the Broncos, one among them within the Mountain West match championship recreation on Saturday. Regardless of the frustrations of these defeats, San Diego State has been one of many nation’s higher groups throughout that stretch, capturing 39% from Three and holding opponents to underneath a 45% clip contained in the arc. Cal switch Matt Bradley (17.Zero PPG, 5.Three RPG, 41% from 3) made the all-Mountain West first workforce.
Seton Corridor Pirates
If “momentum” is actual within the NCAA match, then Seton Corridor may get a lift primarily based off its 8-2 end in its final 10 video games getting into the Large East match. The Pirates received scorching on the proper time. Jared Rhoden (15.9 PPG, 6.Eight RPG, 80.7% from the free throw line) has been the perfect and most necessary participant on the roster. His effort has warranted a first-team All-Large East choice and helped Seton Corridor overcome the absence of Bryce Aiken (14.5 PPG), the workforce’s No. 2 scorer who has missed 14 video games as a result of a concussion. That is an indication of this group’s depth. However Seton Corridor’s offense has additionally had its hiccups: The Pirates made simply 44.3% of their photographs contained in the arc, 10th of 11 Large East groups this season.
9-seeds
Creighton Bluejays
The Bluejays entered their Feb. 23 matchup in opposition to St. John’s with a 19-Eight document and wins over Marquette (twice), Connecticut (twice) and Villanova. However start line guard Ryan Nembhard suffered a season-ending wrist harm in that recreation that might change Crieghton’s postseason fortunes. With Nembhard — the brother of Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard — on the court docket this season, Creighton related on 55% of its photographs contained in the arc and held opponents to a 43% clip there.
Creighton completed 1-2 in its closing three regular-season video games with out Nembhard, profitable an important matchup in opposition to UConn. Greg McDermott’s squad, which was the perfect defensive workforce within the Large East and in addition one among its worst offensive performers, may face an uphill battle within the postseason with out its prime participant.
Marquette Golden Eagles
Shaka Sensible has lived a number of lives. He was the younger coach at VCU who led the Rams to the Remaining 4 in 2011. He was the hopeful chief at Texas who recruited NBA expertise and reached the NCAA match 3 times however didn’t win a recreation. After which, when his future appeared unsure, Sensible moved to Milwaukee and accepted the Marquette job.
It appears to have been the appropriate transfer. A Golden Eagles squad that misplaced a number of gamers within the switch portal was picked to complete ninth within the league’s preseason ballot. However four-star recruit Justin Lewis (17.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG) led Sensible’s squad to a tie for fifth place within the league after securing All-Large East first-team honors as a freshman. Marquette additionally owns a nonconference win over Illinois, beat Windfall in league play and swept Seton Corridor and Villanova.
The Golden Eagles ended the common season with probably the most environment friendly offense contained in the 3-point line within the Large East (53.1%) and related on 37% of their 3-point makes an attempt. However how did this group undergo double-digit losses in opposition to St. Bonaventure and DePaul? Let’s have a look at which Marquette reveals up within the NCAA match.
Memphis Tigers
In January, Penny Hardaway went after media members for what he known as “silly” questions throughout a 4-Eight stretch. He later apologized for the expletive-filled rant, but it surely was clear Memphis was in bother. So how on earth did this workforce make the NCAA match?
After Hardaway’s rant, the Tigers received 10 of their closing 11 video games within the common season. The return of Landers Nolley II, (10.2 PPG getting into the weekend) and DeAndre Williams (11.Zero PPG) from accidents helped. And Jalen Duren (11.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.2 BPG), a projected top-five draft decide, has recorded double figures in eight of the final 9 video games.
Regardless of lacking Emoni Bates as a result of harm since early February, it is clear the Tigers are a extra cohesive group with out him. Two dominant double-digit wins over Houston in a three-week stretch legitimized this late-season run for a Memphis workforce that, with this expertise, might be a harmful underdog in opposition to any foe it encounters within the NCAA match. That’s, if its turnover charge — almost one each 4 journeys up the ground — does not result in a first-round exit.
TCU Horned Frogs
In 2016, Jamie Dixon left Pittsburgh regardless of reaching the NCAA match in 11 of 13 seasons. Dixon has now led TCU to its second NCAA match look since he joined his alma mater six years in the past. That is two greater than Pitt has had since he left.
Now, it was a little bit of an advanced route for this group, which sealed its NCAA match destiny with a pair of late-season wins over Texas Tech and Kansas. The Horned Frogs made simply 30% of their 3-pointers in the course of the common season, however picked up the wins crucial (Oklahoma, Iowa State, LSU) to persuade the boys’s choice committee of an addition. A 3-6 end within the workforce’s closing 9 regular-season video games does, nonetheless, spotlight its turbulence.
10-seeds
Davidson Wildcats
After shedding Kellan Grady to Kentucky within the switch portal, Bob McKillop’s squad was picked to complete sixth within the Atlantic 10. Davidson proceeded to assemble one of many nation’s prime offensive assaults with out its greatest participant from a season in the past. The Wildcats match the profile of an NCAA match spoiler. Simply ask the Alabama Crimson Tide, whom they defeated 79-78 in December with 53.4% 2-point capturing and 50% 3-point capturing.
McKillop’s squad was No. 1 within the A-10 with a 55% clip contained in the 3-point line in league play and completed within the prime 10 nationally with a 38.6% mark from past the arc in the course of the common season. The Wildcats additionally completed within the backside half in defensive effectivity in league play — however Foster Loyer (16.5 PPG getting into Sunday’s A-10 match closing), Hyunjung Lee (16.Three PPG, 6.1 RPG) and 6-foot-10 heart Luka Brajkovic (14.Three PPG, 7.Zero RPG, 1.2 BPG, 43% from 3) are able to main this workforce to a couple upsets within the NCAA match.
Loyola Chicago Ramblers
Sister Jean is coming again to the NCAA match. The nun who held her personal information convention — standing room solely — throughout her 11-seeded workforce’s Remaining 4 run in 2018, is again with the Ramblers. Returning together with her is Drew Valentine, the then-29-year-old assistant who was promoted when Porter Moser left for Oklahoma final April. Though he is younger, Valentine has continued this program’s streak of success, which incorporates final yr’s run to the Candy 16.
This workforce — like these different Loyola Chicago groups that made a run — is strong on the offensive finish (capturing 38.3% from 3) and in addition had the defensive chops to carry Auburn to underneath 100 factors per 100 possessions within the Ramblers’ Nov. 25 loss (by comparability, Auburn recorded 127 factors per 100 possessions in its regular-season win over Kentucky). Is there extra magic forward for fifth-year standout Lucas Williamson (14.Zero PPG, 40% from 3)? We’ll see.
Miami Hurricanes
How does a workforce from one of many weakest main conferences in school basketball proper now slide into the NCAA match with a NET rating within the excessive 50s? Nicely, that is the place it is necessary to think about the total image. Miami amassed a 4-1 document within the common season in opposition to Quad 1 opponents, together with a 10-2 mark on the highway. A type of highway wins got here at Duke on Jan. 8. The Hurricanes completed the common season a middle-of-the-pack defensive workforce, second solely to Duke in defensive effectivity on KenPom.
Jim Larranaga has thrived with the switch portal: Kameron McGusty (17.Four PPG, 37.2% from 3) began his profession at Oklahoma. Jordan Miller (9.9 PPG) was at George Mason final season. And Charlie Moore (12.5 PPG, 4.Four APG, 36.9% from 3), at his fourth faculty after stops at Cal, Kansas and DePaul, is a sixth-year chief for this group.
San Francisco Dons
You’ll be able to’t inform the story of school basketball with out mentioning San Francisco. Former coach Pete Newell, who created a collection of noteworthy growth camps that formed a era of huge males, led this system to the 1949 NIT title again when the NIT was the game’s premier championship. In 1955 and 1956, future Boston Celtics legend Invoice Russell led the workforce to a pair of NCAA championships. The Dons have been making Candy 16 runs by the 1970s. Then a collection of violations led to a self-imposed three-year suspension.
Todd Golden’s run to the large dance this season — the primary for the Dons since 1998 — may sign a brand new chapter for the WCC program, which was led by fifth-year standout Jamaree Bouyea (16.7 PPG, 37% from 3). The workforce’s résumé is not spectacular, however the Dons completed within the prime three in each offensive and defensive effectivity in league play and had a top-25 NET rankings getting into Choice Sunday.
11-seeds
Iowa State Cyclones
Final yr, Iowa State received two video games. That is not a typo. In Steve Prohm’s closing yr on the helm, the Cyclones completed 2-22. Then the highest 5 scorers from that roster both transferred or turned professional. When T.J. Otzelberger arrived on campus, 5 years after his most up-to-date stint as an Iowa State assistant, the Cyclones’ future appeared bleak. They have been, understandably, picked to complete final within the Large 12.
However Otzelberger and Penn State switch Izaiah Brockington (17.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.Three SPG, 37.6% from 3), who was lately named the Large 12 Newcomer of the Yr, helped Iowa State get again on observe and return to the NCAA match. Wins over Texas Tech, Texas and Iowa confirmed this workforce’s potential, however its 7-11 mark in league play demonstrates the calamity that may unfold when an important protection (10th in adjusted effectivity on KenPom) is paired with an offensive unit that made simply 30.6% of its 3-point makes an attempt in league competitors.
Michigan Wolverines
For Juwan Howard, the season started with lofty expectations of his workforce reaching the Remaining 4 30 years after he and the Fab 5 led the Wolverines to that stage. It appeared believable, with preseason All-American Hunter Dickinson and five-star recruit Caleb Houstan anchoring his squad. The common season ended, nonetheless, with Howard watching his workforce on TV whereas serving a five-game suspension for hanging Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after their Feb. 20 matchup.
With out their head coach, Michigan went 3-2 underneath affiliate head coach Phil Martelli. It was sufficient to get the workforce off the bubble — the Wolverines did not put themselves in a worse spot with their effort within the Large Ten match, both — however this system has usually fallen wanting its preseason potential. Howard has taken duty for his actions in opposition to Wisconsin, however the one approach for Michigan to finish the marketing campaign as something however a squad that missed the mark could be to search out success within the NCAA match. A workforce with wins over Purdue, Iowa, San Diego State and Ohio State has that ceiling. However the identical workforce additionally has double-digit losses to Minnesota and UCF.
Notre Dame Combating Irish
Mike Brey is the MacGyver of veteran coaches. Give him a number of vets and a few decided reserves, and he’ll make his technique to the NCAA match. Picked to complete eighth within the ACC’s preseason ballot, Brey’s squad ended up in a tie for second place with North Carolina. Sure, the ACC was down this season, however the Combating Irish have been second in defensive effectivity in league play and related on almost 40% of their 3-point makes an attempt in opposition to ACC opponents.
The workforce received its lone matchup with North Carolina in the course of the common season and beat Kentucky in early December, two wins that helped this crew squeeze into the sector. Dane Goodwin (13.9 PPG, 44.8% from past the arc) is one among 4 gamers averaging double figures. That is the ACC’s No. Three workforce getting into the NCAA match. Possibly that does not imply what it as soon as did. However Notre Dame has been regular within the closing stretch of the season. And people boys can shoot.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers is not normally the topic of a history-making occasion. In February, nonetheless, it grew to become the primary unranked workforce ever within the sport to beat 4 consecutive ranked groups (Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois). That turnaround modified the Scarlet Knights’ fortunes, as Ron Harper Jr. (15.6 PPG, 39% from 3) & Co. led this system to its second consecutive NCAA match look — a feat that did not appear sure after the workforce completed 2-Three in its closing 5 regular-season video games.
Losses to DePaul, Lafayette, UMass, Minnesota and Northwestern drove the workforce’s NET as much as the 70s main as much as Choice Sunday. However Rutgers, which additionally beat Purdue and Iowa, toppled the highest groups within the Large Ten. That model of the squad can advance within the NCAA match.
Virginia Tech Hokies
Generally it takes a workforce a number of weeks — and even months — to determine issues out. A number of issues can occur between November and March. Some gamers develop. Others regress. Some coaches discover the appropriate formulation. Others cannot cease the tailspin. It is what makes school basketball an unpredictable sport.
Simply ask Virginia Tech, the ACC match champions after dominating Duke 82-67 on Saturday in Brooklyn. On Jan. 26, the Hokies have been a 10-10 program general and 2-7 within the ACC after struggling their sixth defeat in eight video games. Losses to NC State and Boston School throughout that rocky chapter advised this workforce would fail to discover a rhythm in Mike Younger’s third season. As a substitute, the Hokies will go to their second consecutive NCAA match. Barttorvik.com has them because the 14th greatest workforce within the nation for the reason that begin of their present 13-2 run, with a 39% clip from Three throughout that stretch. With Keve Aluma (15.7 PPG) on the ground, Virginia Tech has held its opponents to simply 95 factors per 100 possessions, per hooplens.com.
12-seeds
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana employed Mike Woodson, who starred for this system within the late 1970s, final yr to revive its title and push this system into the Large Ten’s prime tier once more. In his first season, Woodson has led his alma mater to its first NCAA match since 2016. It wasn’t simple. In a aggressive Large Ten league, the Hoosiers completed the common season with a 9-11 document after connecting on simply 32% of its 3-point makes an attempt. However in addition they had the league’s most effective protection, which helped them safe a adequate variety of high quality wins to earn the at-large invite.
A 2-7 stretch in Indiana’s closing 9 video games of the common season didn’t assist the workforce’s argument for a bid. Nonetheless, if Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.Four BPG) is on, Indiana may make issues fascinating for its first NCAA match opponent.
New Mexico State Aggies
There have been moments final season when Chris Jans’ workforce must dodge vacationers on the best way to breakfast and exercises. The entire world was coping with isolation and a brand new regular in the course of the worst of the pandemic. However Jans needed to transfer his complete program to Arizona simply earlier than the season as a result of the state of New Mexico had banned athletic competitors as a result of pandemic restrictions. The Aggies lived at a Phoenix resort for months.
A yr after that chaos, New Mexico State has secured a spot within the NCAA match — its fourth underneath Jans — after defeating Abilene Christian 66-52 in Saturday’s WAC match title recreation. The victory additionally seals the fourth 25-win season of Jans’ tenure. Teddy Allen, who had made earlier stops at West Virginia and Nebraska, averaged 19.Three PPG and earned WAC Participant of the Yr honors on a workforce that led the convention in offensive effectivity, per KenPom.
Richmond Spiders
The issue with bubble speak is that it is really easy to overlook the bids quietly rising to steal your favourite workforce’s alternative. A shocking burst for one workforce can finish the desires of one other. Chris Mooney’s squad completed ninth in defensive effectivity in league play and misplaced three of its closing 5 video games within the common season. It has losses to Drake, Saint Joseph’s and George Mason. And the Spiders had a NET rating of 82 getting into the Atlantic 10 match title recreation in opposition to Davidson on Sunday.
March does not care. Richmond earned the league’s computerized bid with a 64-62 win in opposition to the Wildcats, and the NCAA match positive aspects top-of-the-line tales within the sport. Grant Golden (14.Three PPG) collapsed twice in a recreation as a freshman in 2016-17, and he missed the remainder of the season after present process a coronary heart process. He acquired a medical redshirt and performed the subsequent 4 years. This season, the NCAA guidelines gave him a sixth yr, and now Richmond will make its first NCAA match look since 2011.
UAB Blazers
The NCAA match is at all times extra enjoyable when a mid-major star or two has a breakout weekend. UAB may need a kind of guys within the first weekend. Jordan Walker is averaging 20.2 PPG and connecting on 40% of his 3-point makes an attempt this season for a Blazers squad that beat Louisiana Tech 82-73 within the Convention USA match championship recreation on Saturday. Walker, who had earlier stops at Seton Corridor and Tulane, additionally creates alternatives for his teammates: UAB has made 40% of its 3-point makes an attempt with Walker on the ground, per hooplens.com.
It is extremely unlikely UAB might be favored in its opening spherical matchup. However Walker’s a game-changer, who may put his workforce on his again and pull off an upset, the identical approach it did as a 14-seed when it upset 3-seed Iowa State within the opening spherical of the 2014 NCAA match.
Wyoming Cowboys
At 7,220 toes above sea degree, Area-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming, is the best Division I basketball enviornment within the nation. Fifth-year star Hunter Maldonado (18.Four PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.Four APG) claims he is aware of inside the first 5 minutes of a house recreation if an opponent is combating the skinny air. The Cowboys completed the season 14-1 at house and, with the assistance of that home-court benefit, put collectively a résumé worthy of the varsity’s second NCAA match look since 2002.
Life may get harder as soon as they descend from the mountains for the NCAA match, although. Whereas Wyoming achieved an 8-5 document on the highway, the Cowboys didn’t safe a top-50 KenPom win outdoors their house enviornment. Wyoming did make almost 53% of its photographs contained in the arc in Mountain West motion, an indication that its sharpshooting travels nicely.
13-seeds
Akron Zips
On Saturday, John Groce led his third program (after Ohio and Illinois) to the NCAA match. A 75-55 win over Kent State, which was favored by three factors, secured the invite for the Zips, who will make their second look since 2013. Get to know Ali Ali (14.2 PPG, 39.4% from 3), who had 17 factors in his workforce’s one-point loss to Ohio State, Akron’s first recreation of the season. They deserve full credit score for this run. However despite the fact that the Zips led by 9 at halftime and received by 20, the narrative across the MAC match title recreation won’t focus solely on them: Three Kent State gamers, together with beginning guard Malique Jacobs, have been suspended for the primary half, whereas one other was suspended indefinitely.
Chattanooga Mocs
In his 20 years as an assistant coach with 5 totally different applications — most lately at Wisconsin — Lamont Paris realized quite a bit. And Chattanooga has benefited since he arrived as head coach in 2017. The workforce reached its first NCAA match since 2016, after David Jean-Baptiste launched a 30-footer in time beyond regulation to seal the win in opposition to Furman within the Southern Convention match title recreation. The Mocs have received 5 in a row getting into the NCAA match. Malachi Smith (20.1 PPG, 41.5% from past the arc) is top-20 nationally in scoring. Kansas switch Silvio De Sousa (11.1 PPG, 7.Zero RPG), who had a controversial stint in Lawrence, has been a key contributor, too.
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
South Dakota State’s first opponent will probably be favored to win. However the opposing coach will hate the way it occurred. The Jackrabbits have the profile of a workforce that may spoil desires. They’ve averaged 86.7 PPG, second within the nation to Gonzaga. Throughout their unblemished run by the Summit League’s regular-season slate, they hit 90 factors or extra seven instances.
For the reason that begin of league play, South Dakota State has shot 59% from contained in the arc (seventh within the nation in that stretch) and 45.3% from 3 (the highest mark in America throughout that span). Douglas Wilson (16.5 PPG, 40% from 3) is one among three South Dakota State gamers who’re averaging double figures and connecting on a minimum of 40% of their 3-point makes an attempt. To whichever workforce has to face this explosive underdog within the opening spherical: good luck.
Vermont Catamounts
Since falling to Large East regular-season champion Windfall on Dec. 7, Vermont has misplaced only one recreation, by one level in time beyond regulation:75-74 at Hartford on Valentine’s Day. The Catamounts put collectively one of many nation’s most dominant championship performances and have been almost unblemished for 3 months. Within the America East match, John Becker’s squad received three lopsided video games: in opposition to NJIT (39 factors), Binghamton (32 factors) and UMBC (39 factors). They made 41% of their 3-point makes an attempt in league play and have been additionally the league’s prime defensive workforce. Ryan Davis (17.1 PPG, 41% from 3) and Ben Shungu (16.Zero PPG, 42% from 3) have been among the many nation’s prime duos this season.
14-seeds
Colgate Raiders
Colgate’s 74-58 win in opposition to Navy for the Patriot League match trophy was its 15th consecutive victory, a streak that began on Jan. 31. The league’s regular-season champ was No. 1 in offensive effectivity and No. 2 in defensive effectivity, respectively, in league play. Plus, the Raiders received their three convention match video games by 54 factors mixed.
Colgate’s run is without doubt one of the most dominant efforts in school basketball this season. The Raiders’ offensive capabilities may make them an fascinating first-round hopeful. About 4 out of each 10 area objective makes an attempt by Colgate are 3s, with the Raiders ending second within the nation in capturing from past the arc (40.1%). Earlier this season, they scored 100 factors in a win in opposition to Syracuse. The Raiders will not concern any workforce within the match.
Longwood Lancers
Here is the résumé of the top coach who simply led Longwood to its first NCAA match: chief monetary officer, worldwide lawyer who labored in London, founding father of an oil and fuel firm. A yr earlier than Griff Aldrich’s program strikes into its new $15 million facility, the Virginia faculty will make historical past with its first NCAA match look since changing into a Division I member in 2007.
A yr in the past, the Lancers have been a CBI workforce that received 12 video games. Now, they’re top-of-the-line tales within the NCAA match. And they’ll come out firing from all angles: They’re top-10 nationally with a 39% clip from the 3-point line and have an on-fire Justin Hill (14.2 PPG, 4.2 APG) as their chief.
Montana State Bobcats
In 1996, Danny Sprinkle was a freshman averaging 9.Eight PPG for a Bobcats squad that reached the NCAA match for simply the third time in class historical past. On Saturday, Sprinkle — who averaged 13.Four PPG and shot 41% from Three over 4 years — led the Bobcats to their fourth NCAA match look by profitable the Large Sky match championship. The 87-66 win over Northern Colorado was the workforce’s sixth consecutive victory.
Turning to a former star to steer a program again to prominence has not labored for a number of groups. However Sprinkle has now secured his alma mater an NCAA match berth twice in his three years there (the primary was to the 2020 match, which was canceled). He was already a hero. Now, the coach who led a program that made 37% of its 3-point makes an attempt this season is a legend.
Yale Bulldogs
Whereas the nation tried to determine how one can play sports activities within the 2020-21 season, the Ivy League determined to cancel its complete season as a result of COVID-related considerations. Which means that is the primary time since 2019 that an Ivy League workforce has had the chance to qualify for an NCAA match. That actuality elevated the stakes of the Princeton-Yale match title recreation Sunday. Yale coach James Jones secured his second consecutive NCAA match look and third look general since he arrived in 1999. He’ll flip to star guard Azar Swain (19.1 PPG). With Swain on the ground, Yale has made 52.2% of its photographs contained in the arc, per hooplens.com.
15-seeds
CSU Fullerton Titans
In defeating Lengthy Seaside State by a single level within the Large West match title recreation Saturday, Dedrique Taylor secured the second NCAA match look of his tenure with the Titans. The workforce relied on its star for the 72-71 win, and it labored out the best way it has over the previous few months. With E.J. Anosike (16.5 PPG, 8.Three RPG) on the ground this season, the Titans have held their opponents to simply 91 factors per 100 possessions, per hooplens.com. The Titans made 76.4% of their free throws this season, a top-50 mark in school basketball. They’re going to be a protracted shot in opposition to whomever they face within the NCAA match. They don’t personal a win over a top-100 KenPom workforce. However Anosike — who beforehand performed at Sacred Coronary heart and Tennessee — might be a troublesome matchup for any workforce the Titans encounter.
Delaware Blue Hens
Eighteen years in the past, Jameer Nelson received the 2004 Wood Award after main St. Joseph’s to an undefeated common season and an Elite Eight look. Final weekend, his son, Jameer Nelson Jr. (13.7 PPG, almost 37% from 3), scored 10 factors in Delaware’s 59-55 victory in opposition to UNC Wilmington to win the CAA match title recreation and qualify for its first NCAA match since 2014.
The Blue Hens received three consecutive video games to get the match trophy — together with wins in opposition to two of the three groups chargeable for Delaware’s three-game shedding streak to finish the common season (Towson, UNC Wilmington). That is simply extra proof of the unpredictability of the postseason. Subsequent, Nelson will attempt to add his personal chapter to the household’s checklist of NCAA match successes.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
That is probably the most difficult, and presumably controversial, workforce within the NCAA match. Jacksonville State misplaced to Jacksonville within the semifinal of the Atlantic Solar match. Jacksonville then misplaced to Bellarmine — which is halfway by its Division I transition and ineligible for the NCAA match — within the title recreation. All of it appears unfair, however Jacksonville State has earned the league’s computerized bid, its first since 2017, as a result of it had the perfect regular-season convention document (13-3).
The Gamecocks completed 16-Four of their previous 20 video games and made 40% of their 3-pointers in league play. Plus, Darian Adams (15.6 PPG, 38.5% from past the arc) was one of many prime gamers within the convention. And Ray Harper was named Atlantic Solar Coach of the Yr. However his workforce’s path to this juncture is value debating.
Saint Peter’s Peacocks
Saint Peter’s is a small (2,700 undergraduates), non-public Jesuit faculty in Jersey Metropolis, New Jersey. It is without doubt one of the authentic members of the MAAC. Many will study this faculty, and program, now that it has made the NCAA match for the primary time since 2011 — and fourth time whole — after defeating Monmouth 60-54 within the MAAC match title recreation on Saturday. Coach Shaheen Holloway, a star at Seton Corridor within the late 1990s, had struggled to get this system off the bottom. His first season on the helm in 2018-19 was this system’s seventh shedding season in eight years. However Saint Peter’s has made strides. Saturday’s recreation was the seventh consecutive win for a workforce that held its opponents to a 44.1% clip contained in the arc, a top-15 mark nationally.
16-seeds
Bryant Bulldogs
A battle within the stands grew to become the storyline connected to Bryant’s 70-43 defeat of Wagner within the Northeast Convention match title recreation. That is too dangerous, as a result of the victory additionally demonstrated the dominance the Bulldogs had over the league on their technique to the primary NCAA match look within the faculty’s Division I historical past. Peter Kiss (25.1 PPG) will in all probability proceed to speak trash — the best way he did in opposition to Wagner — till an opponent sends his workforce house. His confidence isn’t fraudulent, although. Bryant’s dominant match title victory was its 16th in 17 video games. This workforce shoots plenty of 3s and tries to capitalize on second-chance alternatives. The Bulldogs’ protection is common, however their philosophy is to play at a tempo on offense that opponents usually cannot deal with.
Georgia State Panthers
Whereas most of school basketball celebrated extra normalcy this season in comparison with final yr, some applications nonetheless handled vital challenges associated to COVID-19. Rob Lanier’s workforce endured a number of pauses that affected massive parts of its schedule in November, December and January. After shedding its first 4 Solar Belt video games, nonetheless, Georgia State discovered a rhythm, profitable 12 of its subsequent 13 by forcing turnovers on almost one-quarter of its opponents’ possessions, per Barttorvik.com. The Solar Belt’s prime defensive unit was additionally one among its worst offensive teams (27.4% from Three in league play). However Corey Allen (14.7 PPG) and his teammates have been on a wild run over the previous six weeks, a chapter that culminated with the Panthers’ first NCAA match look since 2019.
Norfolk State Spartans
Regardless of the COVID-19 interruptions that sidelined his program for 3 weeks from late December to early January, Rob Jones manufactured the perfect season of his tenure to date with a 24-6 marketing campaign that features an MEAC match championship after defeating Coppin State 72-57 on Saturday. The Spartans will enter the NCAA match with a 9-1 document of their previous 10 video games.
Joe Bryant Jr., (16.6 PPG, almost 92% from the free throw line) and his teammates will not have many believers outdoors their program. Jones, nonetheless, simply has to indicate his workforce the movie from a previous run as encouragement: Ten years in the past, a 15-seed Norfolk State upset 2-seed Missouri within the first spherical. Norfolk State supporters undoubtedly perceive the magic that is doable in March.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
Context is necessary when recognizing any achievement by a workforce that has punched its match ticket. Previous to the 1999-2000 season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi had by no means performed Division I basketball. That transition will be arduous for any program. In its first yr as a member of the Southland Convention (2006-07), following seven years as an impartial, the Islanders received the league match to make their first NCAA match look. On Saturday, Steve Lutz led this system to its second, through a 73-65 win in opposition to Southeastern Louisiana. Since a five-game shedding skid early in convention play, the Islanders have received seven of their previous eight, whereas making extra historical past inside the program. Isaac Mushila, a 6-5 ahead, leads the workforce with 13.5 PPG. The Islanders additionally had the highest offensive rebounding charge within the league.
Texas Southern Tigers
Lengthy earlier than the Philadelphia 76ers have been attempting to determine their subsequent steps with Ben Simmons, Johnny Jones was wracking his mind as LSU’s head coach and looking for methods to make use of the long run NBA All-Star in his one-and-done 2015-16 season. The Tigers completed 19-14 that yr and missed the NCAA match. Jones was fired a yr later, a transfer that might have outlined his profession. However he discovered a house at Texas Southern, which is able to attain its second consecutive NCAA match look after Saturday’s 87-62 win in opposition to Alcorn State for the SWAC match championship. It was one other excessive for this system almost three months after John Walker III (9.6 PPG, 39.5% from 3) led his workforce in scoring (13 factors) in a 69-54 win at Florida on Dec. 6.
Wright State Raiders
Scott Nagy’s squad earned its first NCAA tourney journey in 4 years by counting on its offense to launch a late-season turnaround that ended with a Horizon League match championship. Wright State had three of the league’s prime gamers: Tanner Holden (19.Eight PPG), Grant Basile (18.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.6 BPG) and Trey Calvin (14.Three PPG, 38.1% from 3). With them on the court docket this season, Wright State made 55% of its photographs contained in the arc, per hooplens.com. Nagy’s workforce has cracked 80 factors or extra in 11 video games, too. To earn the Horizon League match title, Wright State beat regular-season champ Cleveland State and Northern Kentucky, which completed third within the standings.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL