Marcus Rashford responds to Man United fan video, hits back at abuse over poor form

Marcus Rashford has mentioned he has been “worn down” by abuse after a video circulating on social media confirmed the Manchester United ahead changing into concerned in a verbal altercation following the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The video confirmed Rashford being heckled as he left Previous Trafford on Tuesday and at one level turning spherical to confront a supporter.

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

– Haven’t got ESPN? Get instant access

The 24-year-old, who got here on as a second-half substitute throughout Atletico’s 1-Zero win, has taken criticism following a dip in type and responding to the video in a press release on Wednesday mentioned “emotion received the higher of me.”

The assertion published on social media read: “A video can paint a thousand phrases and on this case result in inaccurate data being shared on social media. Guys for weeks I have been heckled, threatened, questioned and final evening my emotion received the higher of me.

“I am a human being. Studying and listening to that stuff about your self on daily basis it wears you down.

“Nobody is extra crucial of my efficiency than me. However what you see on this video lacks context. I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot exterior the bottom, abuse not simply geared toward my soccer.

“Individuals had been searching for a response from me. Telephones had been on the prepared. In fact I ought to have walked straight previous and ignored it, that is what we’re speculated to do proper?”

Marcus Rashford got here on as a second-half substitute in opposition to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Michael Regan/Getty Photographs

Rashford additionally used his written assertion to hit again at options that the video had caught him making an offensive gesture in direction of followers, though he did settle for his response to the taunts had been “foolish”.

“I need to make clear two issues,” he added. “The primary being what I really mentioned to the person throwing abuse at me: ‘Come over right here and say it to my face’ (a truth safety can again up) and secondly, the actual fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to ‘come over and say it to my face.’ I didn’t gesture with my center finger.

“I am not entitled. This is not ego. I am upset. I am dissatisfied. And in that second it was foolish however I used to be being human.”