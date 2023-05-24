Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is fourth Georgia player arrested on serious driving charges in 2023

Georgia vast receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint used to be arrested on Tuesday, charged with reckless driving and rushing. According to The Athletic, he used to be booked via the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and posted bond lower than an hour later.

This is the fourth time a Bulldogs player has been arrested on a driving-related rate this offseason and 5th for the reason that get started of the 2022 season. Earlier this 12 months, defensive take on Jalen Carter used to be arrested and charged with reckless driving and side road racing. The charges stemmed from a January incident that concerned Chandler LeCroy, a workforce staffer, who died along Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock in an alleged side road race. Carter pleaded no contest and used to be given three hundred and sixty five days probation, a $1,000 effective, 80 hours of group provider, and used to be required to finish a stand-mandated defensive driving direction.

Willock’s father filed a $40 million wrongful demise lawsuit in opposition to the Georgia Athletic Association associated with the fatal crash. The lawsuit alleges that Carter had a “pattern of excessive speeding” as he used to be up to now cited for driving nearly 90 mph in a forty five mph zone on an Atlanta freeway.

Linebacker Jason Dumas-Johnson used to be arrested for racing and reckless driving simply 5 days sooner than the incident that killed Willock, and vast receiver De’Nylon Morrissette used to be arrested previous this month on more than one driving-related charges, together with a DUI.

Last fall, defensive again Javon Bullard used to be additionally arrested on a DUI rate, however he used to be by no means formally suspended for the incident.