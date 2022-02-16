Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard doubtful Wednesday vs. Pistons after hurting ankle in 48-point win

The Boston Celtics have finally started to play like the contender they hoped they’d be all season. They have won nine straight, including Tuesday’s 135-87 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Their overall momentum, though, took a hit on one unlucky play.

Starting guard Marcus Smart was driving at Joel Embiid in transition and got fouled by the MVP frontrunner. Smart immediately fell to the floor in extreme pain having seemingly injured his ankle. He struggled to put weight on the ankle from there. The good news is the injury wasn’t as bad as it looked. The Celtics listed Smart as doubtful for their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, but there was no indication of a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Smart did manage to stay on the floor to shoot his free throws, but he soon left the game and did not return. The Celtics’ matchup with the Pistons is their final one before the All-Star break, and they don’t play again after that until Feb. 24 versus the Brooklyn Nets. That will give Smart over a week to recover if he doesn’t play on Wednesday.

He should be back after the break, but if not the the silver lining for the Celtics is they traded for reinforcements at the deadline. Derrick White should be able to pick up some of the defensive slack and playmaking duties if Smart is forced to miss any time.