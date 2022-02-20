‘Mardi Gras! Galveston’ underway | khou.com

People are excited to be celebrating Mardi Gras in Galveston after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

GALVESTON, Texas — It’s the first of two weekends for “Mardi Gras! Galveston,” and with the beautiful weather, many people are flocking to the island.

People are excited to be celebrating Mardi Gras in Galveston after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This event is actually the third-largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country, and this is the first of two weekends filled with concerts, parades, balcony parties and balls.

An estimated 350,000 people are expected to attend the celebration and some people are saying this is the largest crowd within the last 15 years.

“Oh man I’m excited,” said one Mardis Gras patron. “Because last year was a letdown. It’s good to be back in the crowds.”

“I just do it for my family,” said another. “I’m excited for them to have fun.”

Part of the celebration’s proceeds will go towards various causes, including The Sunshine Kids, Shriners Hospital for Children, Galveston Education Foundation, Texas A&M Maritime Academy, Kiwanis Club of Galveston, Galveston Humane Society, The Firefighters Children’s Parade and Ball High School’s Life Skills Program.