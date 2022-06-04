Mariah Carey Is Sued For Copyright Infringement Over Her Holiday Bop ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, 53, faces a lawsuit by one other songwriter over her vacation earworm, “All I Need for Christmas is You.” Andy Stone alleges copyright infringement towards the R&B chanteuse of his observe with the identify title, launched in 1989, according to the Washington Submit.
On Friday, Andy Stone, identified underneath the stage identify Vince Vance, half of the nation band Vince Vance & the Valiants, filed his lawsuit in a New Orleans federal courtroom towards the five-time Grammy winner.
Stones needs to recoup $20 million in damages for alleged copyright infringement, exploiting his “recognition” and “type,” unjust enrichment, and different grievances, the Washington Submit experiences.
Though the songs share the identical title, the 2 musical items are strikingly dissimilar, however Stone claims Carey’s use of the tag brought about confusion together with his tune, and the songstress didn’t request permission, according to BBC.
Carey’s “All I Need for Christmas is You” is among the high Christmas hits of all time, and it was a smash in a number of international locations. By 2017, Carey reportedly banked $60 million in royalties from the music that has additionally hit one billion streams on Spotify. Carey even acknowledged in her latest memoir that she composed nearly all of the music on “an inexpensive little Casio keyboard,” the BBC experiences.
This 12 months the Songwriters Corridor of Fame inducted Carey into the group, recognizing her nonpareils songwriting experience. Its website labeled her as a part of “an elite group of songwriters” and illuminated that she had “written or co-written 18 of her 19 primary songs on the Billboard Scorching 100.”
The lawsuit lists Carey, her co-writer Walter Afanasieff, and document label Sony Music Leisure within the grievance.
The entire state of affairs is a bit curious, contemplating Sony launched Carey’s music 28 years in the past. Stone’s attorneys argue that they contacted Carey and her co-defendants in 2021 however have been “unable to return to any settlement.”
In line with the USA Copyright Workplace, there are 177 information registered underneath the title “All I Need for Christmas is You,” the BBC experiences.
Carey has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.