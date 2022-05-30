Marin to Host Gun Buy-Back Event June 4

Courtesy of Marin County

Marin County’s effort to reinforce security locally contains the aim of accumulating and disposing of undesirable and unneeded firearms. On June 4, the Marin County District Legal professional’s Workplace, the Metropolis of San Rafael, and native regulation enforcement businesses are conducting a gun buy-back occasion on the sheriff’s headquarters in San Rafael.

The collaborating businesses are working to assist scale back gun violence, the danger of unintended discharges, home violence, suicide, and gun theft by encouraging folks to voluntarily flip in or promote weapons they not need of their properties. All weapons collected will probably be destroyed.

Based on the Facilities for Illness Management, there was an historic improve in gun deaths in 2020, the primary 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gun-related homicides have risen by 35% since 2019, the CDC reported on Could 10. Greater than 45,000 People died from weapons in 2020 and greater than half of these have been suicides.

District Legal professional Lori E. Frugoli famous that firearms aren’t solely used impulsively for self-harm however can be utilized towards gun homeowners in their very own properties. About 25% of weapons utilized in crimes are stolen, which is among the the reason why free gun locks will probably be out there on the San Rafael buy-back occasion. Additionally, the presence of firearms in a family can solely improve the hazard of home violence, particularly towards girls. A lady is 5 occasions extra prone to be killed by the hands of her batterer if there’s a firearm within the family.

Based on the California Division of Justice, 2,500 firearms have been bought in Marin between 2019 and 2020. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, 2021, 719 firearms have been bought in Marin.

“Regulation enforcement statistics present that Marin is a protected place to dwell, and we wish to hold it that means,” Frugoli stated. “The gun buy-back program is a chance for many who want to eliminate their firearms to make sure the weapons are out of our neighborhood. Additionally it is a time to have a dialog with household and pals about gun security and replicate upon whether or not they need weapons of their properties and, in that case, how one can retailer them safely.”

The occasion will happen within the parking zone of the sheriff’s workplace at 1600 Los Gamos Drive in northern San Rafael, simply off the Lucas Valley Highway / Smith Ranch Highway exit on Freeway 101. The buy-back station will probably be behind the principle constructing, or on its east facet, closest to 101. Signage will probably be in positioned alongside Los Gamos Drive on the day of the occasion.

From 9 a.m. till 1 p.m., organizers will provide $100 for useful handguns, rifles, and shotguns, and $200 for semi-automatic weapons. No questions will probably be requested and displaying identification won’t be needed. The drive-up occasion is proscribed to 3 operable firearms per particular person. All weapons have to be delivered to the buy-back occasion in automobile trunks. Boxed ammunition will probably be accepted as nicely.

Sean Stephens, Marin County Veterans Companies Officer, stated households of army veterans usually don’t know what to do with firearms when a veteran dies.

“Typically, gun buy-backs are painted as an effort to take weapons away from folks, when in actuality they’re a method to guard the weapons from stepping into the fallacious arms,” he stated. “That is particularly vital info on the subject of gun homeowners passing away. Gun buy-backs present a protected, efficient option to eliminate undesirable weapons.”

There are an estimated 100,000 firearms saved in Marin, elevating issues concerning the security of law-abiding gun homeowners and their households. Not sufficient of the weapons and ammunition are locked up, leaving them weak to the arms of younger children, folks in emotional misery, or these intent on violence towards others. All weapons ought to be locked up with solely an grownup accessing the important thing or digital entry code, and ammunition ought to be locked up individually.

Name (415) 485-3070 with questions concerning the buy-back occasion or about acquiring gun locks.

