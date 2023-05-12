A Marine veteran named Daniel Penny is set to face charges for second-degree manslaughter in connection with the recent choking death of Jordan Neely. The incident occurred on a New York City subway train. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting from CBS News. Activate now and be one of the first to know.
Marine veteran to be charged with manslaughter in subway chokehold death
A Marine veteran named Daniel Penny is set to face charges for second-degree manslaughter in connection with the recent choking death of Jordan Neely. The incident occurred on a New York City subway train. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting from CBS News. Activate now and be one of the first to know.