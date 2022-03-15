Mariners-Reds trade: Seattle acquires Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suárez for prospect package

The Seattle Mariners struck a take care of the Cincinnati Reds that can see them acquire All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez. The Reds will obtain a prospect bundle in return that options 4 gamers. The groups introduced the deal Monday afternoon.
Listed below are the small print of the deal:
Mariners obtain
- OF Jesse Winker
- 3B Eugenio Suárez
Reds obtain
- RHP Justin Dunn
- LHP Brandon Williamson
- OF Jake Fraley
- Participant to be named later or money
Winker, 28 years previous, made his first All-Star Sport final season. He batted .305/.394/.556 (140 OPS+) with a career-high 24 residence runs. Relationship again to the 2020 season, he is now posted a 140 OPS+ and launched 36 residence runs in his final 668 plate appearances. These contributions have been price an estimated 4 Wins Above Substitute, in keeping with Baseball-Reference’s calculations.
Winker ought to slot into Seattle’s lineup as its most-days left fielder for the subsequent two seasons. The one blemish on his report final season was that he remained unplayable in opposition to left-handed pitching. For his profession, Winker has a .600 OPS in opposition to southpaws OPS versus righties. The Mariners must platoon him with a right-handed hitter, with the interior favorites being both Dylan Moore or Taylor Trammell.
Suárez, 30, is coming off a horrendous marketing campaign. He hit simply .198/.286/.428 (80 OPS+) regardless of homering 31 occasions. Suárez had been a mean or higher hitter within the previous 4 seasons, and the Mariners are possible banking on a bounce-back effort primarily based on how his exit velocity and peripherals have been largely unchanged year-to-year. Suárez’s contract runs by means of the 2024 season and can see him gather greater than $35 million.
Winker and Suárez be part of the likes of Wade Miley, Tucker Barnhart, and Sonny Grey as Reds who’ve departed the workforce this winter as Cincinnati slices payroll.
Dunn, 26, made 25 appearances for the Mariners over the past three seasons. He amassed a 3.94 ERA (108 ERA+) and a 1.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He is struggled sufficient together with his command and with left-handed hitters that he could possibly be moved to the bullpen sooner or later. Dunn’s arsenal, heavy on 94-mph fastballs and curveballs, might even play up in reduction, probably giving him a future in a high-leverage function.
Fraley, 26, hit .201/.352/.369 (104 OPS+) with 9 residence runs and 10 stolen bases in 265 plate appearances. He is a left-handed hitter who, like Winker, has proven a large platoon cut up, albeit in simply over 300 plate appearances. Fraley could possibly be considered as Winker’s religious successor within the Cincinnati outfield.
Williamson, 24 come April, was Seattle’s second-round decide in 2019. He is a tall left-hander who cut up final season between Excessive- and Double-A. Total, he posted a 3.39 ERA and a 4.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Williamson can attain into the upper-90s together with his fastball and he enhances it with an excellent breaking ball. He initiatives as a possible mid-rotation starter, and he ought to attain the majors this season.
