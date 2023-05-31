Marines attacked: At least 9 juveniles arrested in connection with beating of 3 Marines in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) — Nine juveniles have been arrested Tuesday in connection with the attack of 3 Marines close to the San Clemente Pier, government introduced.

Footage of the melee from Friday night time presentations two of the sufferers at the floor making an attempt to offer protection to themselves from getting punched and kicked by way of a crowd of younger other people. The attack seems to finish when a girl steps in and tells the crowd to forestall.

The video, which went viral and is now section of a regulation enforcement investigation, started by way of appearing one of the Marines strolling clear of the group till one of them is punched. That brought on the Marine to show round and rate the attacker, sparking a violent brawl.

Deputies replied to the San Clemente Pier relating to a “large group of juveniles” concerned in an assault on Marines, in line with a news unlock from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Two Marines have been discovered injured when deputies arrived. They have been handled on the scene and declined to be taken to a sanatorium. Authorities mentioned a 3rd Marine was once additionally attacked.

Nine have been arrested, with the sheriff’s division announcing the ones arrested integrated 4 male juveniles and a feminine juvenile believed to be concerned in the assault.

They have been booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attack with a perilous weapon, in line with government. Their names don’t seem to be being launched because of their age.

An investigation is ongoing.