Marion Barber III dies at age 38: Former Cowboys, Bears running back passes away

Former Dallas Cowboys working again Marion Barber III has died on the age of 38, the team announced Wednesday.

“We’re heartbroken by the tragic loss of life of Marion Barber III,” the group stated in an announcement. “Marion was an old-fashioned, hard-nosed soccer participant who ran with the desire to win each down. He had a ardour for the sport and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts exit to Marion’s household and associates throughout this tough time.”

Frisco, Texas, police discovered Barber lifeless in his residence Wednesday, per the Fort-Worth Star Telegram. The reason for loss of life just isn’t but identified.

“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an residence believed to be leased by Marion Barber,” Police spokesperson Joshua Lovell informed the Star-Telegram. “Frisco Police together with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Workplace are investigating an unattended loss of life on the location.”

Learn extra at: who would have turned 39 on June 10, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys within the fourth spherical of the 2005 NFL Draft. Barber spent seven seasons in the NFL, six with the Cowboys from 2005-2010 and one with the Chicago Bears in 2011. He made the Professional Bowl in 2007 whereas with the Cowboys.

He completed his profession with 4,780 speeding yards and 53 speeding touchdowns to associate with 1,330 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns.

In his post-football life, Barber handled authorized troubles. Police detained Barber in 2014, an incident that resulted in him going to the hospital for a psychological well being analysis. In 2019, he was arrested on two misdemeanor legal mischief expenses.