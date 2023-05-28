florida-news

Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies

May 28, 2023
posting


article

MARION COUNTY, Fla.Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. 

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car’s tires. 

One of the teens attempted to run from deputies but was caught by a K-9. 

During a search of the car, deputies said they found four firearms and 23 grams of marijuana. 

Both teens were placed under arrest and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. 

