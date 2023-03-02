Mark Cuban tells WFAA there’s no plans for Mustang amid demo

A viewer despatched WFAA footage of the Mustang Club being torn down. What may this imply? We requested Cuban in regards to the motion.

MUSTANG, Texas — Editor’s word: The video revealed above is a WFAA record from December 2021, when Cuban bought the small Texas the town of Mustang.

Roughly 60 miles south of Dallas, there’s a tiny Texas the town with a inhabitants of 23 nestled alongside Interstate 45 known as Mustang.

Dallas Mavericks proprietor Mark Cuban purchased that the town to assist a circle of relatives good friend who had kicked the bucket from most cancers. The long run of the Texas ghost the town changed into headline news after Cuban went on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and shared the theory of “Dinosaur, Texas.”

After hypothesis surfaced on-line in August 2022, Cuban showed to WFAA that was once no longer going down. The attract of what was once to return of Mustang was once considered one of WFAA’s best acting tales that month.

Now, there may be some motion once more on this sleepy the town. A viewer despatched WFAA footage of the Mustang Club being torn down. What may this imply? Are there new plans for Mustang?

WFAA reached out to Cuban in regards to the demolition, and, consistent with him, there’s no longer a lot to the demo.

“No plans. Just cleaning up,” Cuban mentioned in an electronic mail.