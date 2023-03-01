Mark Wahlberg tequila bottle signing event in Dallas





DALLAS — American actor Mark Wahlberg will likely be in Dallas this week to advertise his tequila emblem with a bottle signing event.

The artist previously referred to as “Marky Mark” will likely be on the Spec’s location alongside U.S. Highway 75 on Friday, March 3 from 1 p.m. to three p.m.

Admission to the bottle signing is loose. If you propose on attending the event, fanatics are inspired to reach early.

Wahlberg’s bottle signing event comes after the Breaking Bad solid, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, held an event for his or her tequila emblem in January at a Total Wine additionally off Highway 75. The crowd for that event had traces wrapped across the retailer.

