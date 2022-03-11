Mark Wood’s elbow injury casts spotlight on England bowling stocks

England’s bowling issues mounted on a troublesome third day of the primary Check in Antigua, as Mark Wood was all however dominated out of the assault for the rest of West Indies’ first innings after complaining of soreness in his proper elbow.

Wooden, England’s quickest bowler and the person on whom their hopes of breakthroughs might need been pinned on a sluggish floor on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, had been a late arrival within the morning session after receiving strapping on the damage.

He bowled 4 overs with the outdated ball previous to lunch, conceding back-to-back boundaries from brief balls as West Indies’ centurion, Nkrumah Bonner, capitalised on his relative lack of tempo – together with his common pace dipping from 89mph on day two to 85mph – then retreated from the sector for the remainder of the day after only one extra over with the brand new ball, during which Bonner launched him over wonderful leg for the one six of his nine-hour innings.

The character of Wooden’s damage will likely be a specific fear for England, provided that it was elbow soreness – later identified as a stress fracture – that prompted England’s different 90mph spearhead, Jofra Archer, to endure two operations in 2021, the second of which is prone to preserve him out of motion not less than till Might.

After an injury-plagued begin to his Check profession, together with three ankle operations within the area of 12 months in 2016, Wooden has loved a sustained run of health in latest instances – partly attributed to his determination to revert to an extended, smoother run-up after a sprinter’s fashion strategy in his early years. He was England’s stand-out bowler in an in any other case dismal Ashes sequence, claiming 17 wickets at 26.64 in 4 Assessments, making this the busiest winter of his 26-Check profession.

“[The elbow’s] fairly sore in the meanwhile,” Paul Collingwood, England’s interim head coach, mentioned, including that it was a problem that Wooden had not beforehand encountered. “We’ll should assess him in a single day and see if he’s going to be obtainable for the second innings

“I am not too positive [what it is], all I do know at this second is it is soreness within the elbow. He did not really feel that assured this morning, however then he received it strapped up, and it felt okay. Then he tried one other over in one other spell and it did not really feel so good. We’ll get the anti-inflammatories into him in a single day, get him iced over and see how he’s tomorrow.

“You want these type of guys, 90mph guys who can reverse-swing the ball in these situations. They’re gold mud in these situations. So it will likely be disappointing if he isn’t concerned within the second innings, however we’ll have to attend and see.”

In Wooden’s absence, it was a day of exhausting toil for the remaining members of England’s assault as West Indies closed on 373 for 9, a lead of 62. The recuperating Ben Stokes took up a lot of the slack, despite the fact that he had not been meant as a frontline possibility as he continues his comeback following the facet pressure that hampered his Ashes marketing campaign. In the long run, Stokes was referred to as upon for 28 overs, his heaviest innings workload since 2015, and ended up being the decide of the seam assault with 2 for 42, together with the massive scalp of Jason Holder for 45 within the morning session.

“It is honest to say that he declared himself match to bowl on this first innings,” Collingwood mentioned. “None of us have been anticipating that many overs out of him. Clearly we needed to be fairly cautious with the strategy however then, Ben being Ben, he went on the market, and felt nice. He is achieved every part up to now on this tour to get himself match. His attitudes has been completely very good. And he is proven as we speak what sort of a warrior he’s.”

That decided perspective, Collingwood mentioned, was relevant to the remainder of England’s workforce too. “At present was most likely top-of-the-line efforts I’ve seen in England shirt and Check cricket,” he mentioned. “To go for 170 runs and 5 wickets on that as we speak is a reasonably good effort, particularly backing that up from two periods within the subject yesterday. I assumed the health ranges the blokes confirmed, the perspective within the subject was distinctive.

“If you understand something about cricket, then you definitely’ll realise how that pitch is enjoying. It was robust, exhausting work on the market. It is a placid pitch. It is a docile pitch. I feel all of us anticipated it to interrupt up much more than it has achieved and begin turning. Typically you’ll be able to have a look at the scoreboard and see you have not bowled them out however I assumed the perspective was very good as we speak.”

Regardless of Collingwood’s constructive evaluation, Wooden’s damage comes at an particularly awkward time for England’s administration, given the controversial determination to omit each of their talismanic assault leaders, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, from this tour – ostensibly with a view to giving the less-heralded members of the bowling unit an opportunity to guide the road.

A kind of, Ollie Robinson, completed the Ashes underneath a health cloud and was not obtainable for the primary Check after succumbing to a again spasm throughout England’s solitary warm-up match. In his absence, Chris Woakes and Craig Overton – England’s most popular new-ball pairing – returned the mixed figures of 61-13-169-Three over the 2 days of West Indies’ innings, having been taken at practically 4 runs an over by the opening pair, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell.

With a brief turnaround between the three Assessments, England might already be bracing for Wooden’s absence in Barbados subsequent week – and if Robinson will not be prepared for a return, the seemingly alternative can be Lancashire’s seamer Saqib Mahmood, one other 90mph prospect, however who has but to make his Check debut.

Matt Fisher, the uncapped Yorkshire seamer, can be on the tour, whereas Warwickshire’s Liam Norwell is known to be among the many gamers on England’s reserve checklist. Matt Parkinson, the legspinner, is England’s different bowling possibility on tour.

Broad and Anderson, nevertheless, aren’t anticipated to be referred to as up as reinforcements, with Collingwood stating after Robinson’s damage final week that England have been “not about to panic”.

“Ollie is making nice progress,” Collingwood mentioned. “He bowled a very good spell this morning and he’ll have a few spells tomorrow. I am hopeful that he may be there and thereabouts for the second Check.”