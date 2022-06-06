Market Day Grand Re-Opening in Marin City

By Godfrey Lee

Market Day celebrated their Grand Re-Opening on Thursday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to five p.m. on the Marin Metropolis Neighborhood Providers at 640 Drake Ave. in Marin Metropolis. The Rollin’ Root Cellular Market will likely be relocating to hitch Market Day in an effort to higher ship and make out there contemporary reasonably priced produce to the group.

The Rollin’ Root will settle for CalFresh, California’s identify for the Supplemental Diet Help Program. CalFresh contributors who use their EBT card at The Rollin’ Root are eligible to obtain 50% off their buy of vegatables and fruits via Market Match (as much as $15 in reductions per day).

The Rollin’ Root may even settle for Senior Bonus Bucks, that are $four coupons at no cost vegatables and fruits issued to qualifying older adults ages 60 and older who take part within the Senior Farmers’ Market Diet Program.

For 38 years, the Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM) has introduced Marin farmers’ domestically produced meals to the underserved individuals in Marin via farmers’ markets and different applications. One among these applications is AIM’s widespread Rollin’ Root Cellular Market, which sends a meals truck laden with contemporary vegatables and fruits to common weekly stops all through Marin County, and to Marin Metropolis, enabling the group to have entry to contemporary, wholesome produce, no matter their transportation or financial boundaries.

The Marin Agricultural Land Belief (MALT) has partnered with AIM to particularly serve the residents of Marin Metropolis. MALT has offered a $5,000 grant in order that Rollin’ Root can add a Marin Metropolis cease to its weekly route to supply farmers’ market produce to Marin Metropolis residents.

Ten pre-packed luggage of contemporary produce may even be delivered weekly to the Marin Metropolis Well being and Wellness Middle for distribution to shoppers in want.

MALT believes {that a} wholesome native meals system will depend on everybody having equitable entry to contemporary meals. A long time of financial and racial inequities and insurance policies have created discrepancies in individuals’s entry to contemporary meals right here at dwelling. We should work collectively to undo these discrepancies, and the AIM and MALT partnership is a step in the fitting path.

Residents can help this work by visiting the Rollin’ Root at any of its weekly stops. Try the Rollin’ Root schedule at malt.org. Or make a present on the AIM web site or go to the MALT web site to be taught extra about MALT’s imaginative and prescient for the longer term or to make a donation to assist shield Marin County’s at-risk farmland.

Contact the [email protected] for extra info.

