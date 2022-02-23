Married At First Sight: Olajuwon Is Nervous About Sleeping With Katina

Has “Isaac” officially left the building?!

A “Married At First Sight” husband is speaking on his hangups about consummating his marriage and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see Olajuwon speak to his good friend about his intimacy concerns with Katina after their sitdown Pastor Cal.

The moment is especially shocking considering that Olajuwon admitted to previously going by the name “Isaac” while being a player and hooking up with multiple women.

Now O has apparently left that nickname behind because he thinks he’s not quite ready to have sex with his bride.

According to Olajuwon, he’s worried that if he takes Pastor Cal’s advice to “break the ice, change her [Katina’s] life”, he might “change” in his marriage.

“I worry bro,” says Olajuwon. “I think that if I do it, I might change–not change, but I might look at this differently because I don’t know her on a full mental.”

His friend, however, tells him that he’s “overthinking” the situation while noting that he’s shocked to hear how O’s feeling.

“Dude, this is the first person I’ve ever met you nervous about taking to bed,” says the friend who adds that Katina might be the “one” since Olajuwon has a mental block about sleeping with her.

“I’m just surprised because he doesn’t have any problems with women,” notes the friend.

During the chat between bros, Olajuwon also expresses some concerns over his wife’s troubles with grocery shopping.

According to the #MAFS husband, Katina went to the store “for two hours” and came home with only bread and water, something that alarmed the man who expects hot meals from his wife every night.

O’s friend however walks him back to reality and once again tells him that he’s “overthinking” the situation.

“Don’t overthink it,” says the friend. “I think you’re playing too many mind tricks on yourself and you’re causing yourself the most stress out of everything.”

That apparently hits home for the Bostonian who admits that it’s nice to have a wife who cares about his happiness.

“It’s awesome, bro! It really is awesome,” says Olajuwon.

We never thought we’d say this but; LOOSEN UP, OLAJUWON!

Take an exclusive look below.

Do YOU think consummation concerned Olajuwon has left “Isaac” behind? Or is he just making excuses?

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.