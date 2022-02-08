Marshawn Lynch Shows Off Improv Skills for New Netflix Series

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Since retiring from the NFL, Marshawn Lynch has stayed busy with his charitable endeavors, business ventures, and acting projects.

Lynch’s post-retirement life has seen him appear in commercials for Subway, Frito-Lay and Uber Eats, and TV shows including season three of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Lynch is back at showing off his acting (and improv) skills in Netflix’s new murder mystery comedy “Murderville,” which is now streaming on the platform.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, here’s the conceit: Will Arnett plays homicide detective Terry Seattle. Arnett — along with the cast of other regulars including Haneefah Wood as Seattle’s boss slash ex-wife, Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, and Lilan Bowden as coroner Amber Kang — gets a script. Each episode, a guest star “trainee” is paired with Seattle and tasked with helping him solve a grisly murder. They do not get a script, and must react to Seattle’s prompts as they interrogate three suspects and examine the crime scene for clues, culminating in a lineup where they guess whodunit. It’s like one of those murder mystery dinner party games where the host is Lego Batman.

Of the six guest stars, Lynch is the only one who is not a trained actor, comedian or actor-comedian. Lynch dished with THR about stepping outside his comfort zone through small screen acting gigs such as “Murderville.” Check out excerpts from the conversation below.

