Martin Truex Jr. undecided on racing future beyond 2022, expects to make decision ‘within a couple weeks’

Martin Truex Jr. will hit a serious milestone in his racing profession this weekend, as he’ll make his 600th begin within the NASCAR Cup Sequence. And that milestone comes at a time the place his racing future is lower than sure.

Halfway via his 17th full-time season in Cup, hypothesis has been rampant about Truex Jr.’s future in NASCAR, because the 2017 Cup Sequence champion has been the topic of retirement rumors as his present contract with Joe Gibbs Racing involves an in depth. According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Truex’s group is giving him time to consider his future however is on the lookout for a call to be made earlier than too lengthy to allow them to plan accordingly for 2023.

Chatting with the media at World Extensive Know-how Raceway on Friday, Truex Jr. acknowledged he’s considering his future in racing, sharing that he’s at the moment “tormented” attempting to resolve whether or not to proceed in Cup or step away.

“I give it some thought on daily basis. We’re engaged on it. I ought to know one thing quickly,” Truex Jr. advised reporters on Friday. “It is a large resolution, a number of components. I’d say that inside a pair weeks, you guys will know what I am doing.”

A full-time Cup driver since 2006, Truex Jr. has been the championship runner-up three out of the final 4 years and has remained very aggressive this season, ending within the top-five twice and top-10 seven occasions. However at almost 42 years previous, Truex Jr. acknowledged it’s a “honest assertion” to say that high quality of life is extra of a consideration than his funds.

The uncertainty surrounding Truex Jr. provides to an already difficult enterprise state of affairs for Joe Gibbs Racing, because the group can also be attempting to resolve the sponsor and contract state of affairs for Kyle Busch. Busch is in search of a brand new contract from Gibbs because the group seems to be for a brand new sponsor to switch M&M’s, which is leaving NASCAR on the finish of the season.

No matter Truex Jr. decides to do, his legacy as one of many prime drivers of his technology is safe. Truex Jr. received the NASCAR Cup Sequence championship in 2017, and his 31 profession wins rank 28th on NASCAR’s all-time wins record.