Martins Ferry Man Charged in Guernsey County With Sex Crime Against Child | News, Sports, Jobs

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has introduced that a 24-year-old Martins Ferry guy, Brian Keith Bell Jr., has been charged with gross sexual imposition, a third-degree criminal, for crimes dedicated towards a juvenile. The fees come after an investigation led by way of Lt. Sam Williams used to be initiated after the alleged sufferer, now an adolescent, reported the incident on the finish of March. At the time of the incident, the sufferer used to be beneath 10 years outdated.

After engaging in interviews, processing the proof, and assembly with the prosecutors, fees have been ready and filed on Monday morning. Bell Jr. is these days in custody at Guernsey County Jail. Additionally, he’s sought after for an lively warrant in Texas for irritated sexual attack on a kid.

During the investigation, Williams expressed gratitude to Guernsey County Children Services and advocates from the Haven of Hope for offering help.